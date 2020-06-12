It’s never too late to try something new.

Dick Ray, 74, of Burlington, was a commercial fisherman for years, but tried something new recently.

Bank pole fishing.

“This is the first year I’ve ever done it,” Ray said. “My stepson (Wallace Baumgartner) has been doing it for years and he was just showing me how to do it.”

Apparently, Ray is a fast study. Together they caught a 54-pound flathead catfish on the Illinois side of the Mississippi, about a mile downstream of the mouth of the Skunk River. They used a bluegill for bait. They used 3/4-inch conduit for poles.

They fished day and night. “During the night, we go out four times to rebait them,” Ray said. “Over the weekend, we had 72 pounds of fillets. We’ve been fishing them for about a week and a half.”

“The catfish, some guys are saying they aren’t having too much luck but other guys are just nailing them,” said Mike Crowell, co-owner of Rose’s Bait & Tackle in West Burlington.

“The flatheads have slowed down,” Crowell said. “With the water temperature, I wonder if they’re spawning. I’m pretty sure they are. Last week, they were nailing the flatheads big time.

“I have personally not heard of flatheads biting this week,” Crowell said. “They’re probably spawning. Flatheads spawn at 66 to 75 degree water temperature. They can be found in many places while spawning, like logjams under cut banks, anywhere where they can have good protection. They will spawn in three feet of water if necessary.”

In the rivers, “channel catfish are doing good, flatheads fair,” Crowell said. “Cut bait and worms are still producing nice cats. Some catfish have started to move along the rock lines in preparation for spawning. I caught about a seven-pounder myself Monday morning at Heron Bend (near Fort Madison) on worms.”

At Big Hollow Recreation Area near Sperry, “black crappie are good, bluegill are doing good, largemouth bass are doing good,” Crowell said. “At Lake Darling (Brighton), the black crappie are doing fair. Bluegills are good. Channel cat is fair and largemouth bass, it seems like everywhere they’re doing pretty good. At Lake Sugema (Farmington), black crappie are doing good, bluegill is fair, largemouth bass fair.”

Crowell has a tip for fishing murky water. “People going for crappie fishing, bass, even walleye, in murky water, brightly colored or very dark lures can increase visibility.”

Look for shade over the water.

“It’s not the cooler water, but the shade that brings fish,” Crowell said. “Under boat docks or similar cover when the sun is bearing down. Check the water temperature just below the surface and you’ll notice that it’s about the same in the shade as it is in the sunlight. The simple rule of diffusion causes it. Significant water temperature changes occur only with depth.”

When fishing for largemouth bass in a small body of water many anglers fish too deep.

“When fishing summertime bass in a small body of water such as farm ponds, vegetation in natural lakes can cause lack of oxygen down below,” Crowell said. “Bass rely on the shallows where there is a small, narrow, oxygen-rich bank of water. Most anglers fish below the bass in low oxygen areas. Summertime bass aren’t going to be in the deep water.”

DNR TIPS: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources offers simple, but easy-to-forget fishing tips.

Fish tend to take cover in the heat of the day. The best fishing windows are in the morning before the heat or in the evening after it’s cooled down.

The Illinois DNR also offers tips: Many lakes and rivers have man-made rock piles along stretches of the bank to prevent erosion. The rocky habitat extends into the water and the crevices provide excellent hiding places for small fish. Bigger fish roam the edges looking for the smaller fish and insects to feed on.

RIVER STAGES: The rivers have been rising.

The Mississippi at Burlington reached 15.71 feet Sunday, .71 above flood stage, but is forecast to drop to 15.2 feet at 6 p.m. Friday and to 14.4 on June 16.

The Iowa River at Wapello was expected to be at 18.0 feet at 6 p.m. Friday and rise to 19.2 feet on June 16. Flood stage is 21 feet.

The Skunk River at Augusta was forecast to reach 10.1 feet at 6 p.m. Friday, but fall to 7.7 feet by June 16. Flood stage is 15 feet.