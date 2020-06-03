The COVID-19 pandemic put Larry Heath in double jeopardy, but not from the virus itself.

Quarantines and social distancing guidelines were the culprits.

As assistant softball coach at Southeastern Community College, the season for Heath, head coach Melissa Flores and the Blackhawks ended March 5 after just eight games.

Then Heath, as head coach of the Burlington High School softball team, saw that season put on hold for a month.

But, at long last, softball has returned.

“I think the biggest thing is that with this thing starting and shutting down our season at SCC, it was a big shock,” Heath said. “We had a practice on a Wednesday and the next day we were told that we weren’t going to go to Florida. We were supposed to leave the 14th (of March). The following Monday, they shut down the college.

“So when that stuff happened, when I started seeing the (major league) baseball, the NBA (shutting down), that just kind of made me become very concerned that there wasn’t going to be a (high school) season.”

The situation didn’t improve in April, Heath said.

“In May, I talked to a couple coaches and they didn’t think it was going to happen,” Heath said. “Then all of a sudden, the governor said it was OK.”

The first practice originally was scheduled for May 4, but it was delayed to June 1. The shortened regular season begins June 15 with plenty of new procedures you won’t find in a softball rule book.

“We’re taking precautions,” Heath said. “We had to talk through (the COVID-19 guidelines). Our girls have done a pretty good job (with hand sanitizing). It’s going to be a way of life. The girls are spread out along down the fences. They have already figured out they have to sanitize the balls. We’re sanitizing bats. They’re very aware of it.

“Our assistant coach, Betsy DeBower, said Eagle Grove had practice (Monday) night and somehow their coaches ended up being COVID,” Heath said. “They had a school board meeting the next morning and shut them down. So, I think that’s how quick it can happen.

“Whether you believe all of this is real or not, it’s still there,” Heath said. “The bottom line is that it’s still there and we’ve got to take precautions to make sure we can get through the season.”

The Grayhounds were much more comfortable with the distancing and sanitizing in Tuesday’s second day of practice, Heath said.

“We probably had them do the hand sanitizing five or six times in practice. And they started doing it on their own without us telling them.”

The Grayhounds return quite a bit of experience with two seniors and several juniors who have seen playing time.

“I think there’s some real talent there,” Heath said. “We’ve been in a situation the last couple years where we had pretty good players. Last year I didn’t think we competed like we were capable of doing. Most people would be OK with a 22-17 record, but I didn’t think we competed the first half of the season. It hurt us, so we’ve talked a lot about that.”

The two Grayhound seniors are Bryanna Mehaffy and Lydia Allen-Barnes. Mehaffy will probably play shortstop and second base and lead off the batting order. She batted .447 last year. Allen-Barnes is a catcher who can also play outfield. A year ago, she hit four home runs and finished with 28 RBIs.

“They both have played a long time,” Heath said.

Heath expects pitching and defense to be the team strengths.

“I think pitching kind of sets up the defense,” Heath said. “I think the defense could be good. We do have Adessa Brandenburg back. She’s been our top pitcher the last couple years. She was 13-7 last year. I think our hitting could be there. I think we have more balance all-around, both offensively and defensively.”

Burlington will be competing in the Southeast Conference for the first time, and that league includes two ranked teams. In Class 4A, Fairfield is No. 11 and Washington is No. 12.

“I think Fairfield’s pretty good,” Heath said. “We split with them last year. We played Washington once clear out in Creston and they were ahead of us and we came back and beat them. We played Fort Madison three times, we played Keokuk. We played those teams, but I do think Fairfield and Washington are pretty decent, not taking anything away from anybody else. Mount Pleasant was pretty decent last year. I know they have some holes to fill just like everybody does.”

BHS previously played in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“One thing that’ll be so much different is the travel,” Heath said. “Playing in the MAC conference, you aren’t going to get home much before 11:30 at night. That’ll be nice.”