The season was greenlighted and now, the schedule is set for the Waukee High School baseball team. Recently, the school released the schedule for the 2020 baseball season.

It includes seven home contests and six away contests. All games are set to be double-headers and all games will begin at 5 p.m. Games in bold indicate home contests for the 2020 campaign.Monday, June 15 at Mason City (2-2 against Mason City in 2019)Wednesday, June 17 vs. Marshalltown (3-1 against Marshalltown in 2019)Friday, June 19 vs. Des Moines Roosevelt (2-0 against Des Moines Roosevelt in 2019)Monday, June 22 at Urbandale (0-1 against Urbandale in 2019)Wednesday, June 24 vs. Johnston (0-1 against Johnston in 2019)Friday, June 26 at Ankeny High School (2-0 against Ankeny in 2019)Monday, June 29 vs. Dowling Catholic (Did not play in 2019)

Wednesday, July 1 at Southeast Polk (1-3 against Southeast Polk in 2019)Thursday, July 2 vs. West Des Moines Valley (3-1 against Valley in 2019)Monday, July 6 vs. Ankeny Centennial (0-2 against Ankeny Centennial in 2019)Wednesday, July 8 vs. Urbandale (0-1 against Urbandale in 2019)Friday, July 10 at Ottumwa (Did not play in 2019)Monday, July 13 at Johnston (0-1 against Johnston in 2019)