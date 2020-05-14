Nevada recently added two new members to its varsity coaching ranks with the hiring of Bennett Thompson and Allyson Simpson.

Thompson graduated from UNI in December. Simpson is coming to Nevada from Simpson College in Indianola, where she was a member of the women’s basketball team.

They will both be teaching in the Nevada school system.

“They will both be working at Central Elementary School and I believe these young coaches are going to have a major impact on our programs right from the start,” Nevada athletic director Dustin Smith said. “From the small amount of time I’ve got to know Bennett and Allyson I believe they will not only be great coaches but great educators in our community.”

Thompson is a 2016 graduate of Nevada. He is returning home as an assistant coach on the varsity football team.

“I have been around coaching and coaches all my life, however this will be my first coaching experience,” Thompson said. “As a teacher and coach, I am looking forward to giving back to the community that has provided so much for so many.”

Brook is excited to have his brother on board.

“He has a good work ethic and is great with kids,” Brook Thompson said. “We talk about different drills and schemes during our free time. I can tell he is very eager to learn from Coach Kleeman and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Brook and Bennett’s dad Cary is also part of the Nevada football coaching staff. Most of his coaching responsibilities are on the defensive side of the ball.

“It is a unique opportunity to be able to coach with both of them,” Bennett Thompson said. “Honestly, it was not something I ever thought was possible. Being able to access my dad’s years of experience and my brother’s perspective as a newer coach I feel like I have two mentors that I can lean on.”

Bennett will serve as the freshman defensive coordinator. He will also be coaching receivers and defensive backs.

“We are excited to have Bennett on our high school football staff,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “He joins his brother, Brook, as another alum to come back to teach and coach in our district. I think that speaks to the quality of our school district and activity programs that we have alumni wanting to come back and work in their hometown. I think having alumni on our staff is great. They are invested in our program’s success and have a deep respect for the community.”

Simpson graduated from West Branch in 2016. She was an all-conference and all-district performer for the ** girls’ basketball team before moving on to Simpson College, where she got in 19 games during her career.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Nevada girls’ basketball program,” Simpson said. “I always had a passion for coaching. I love watching athletes grow and improve as players and as citizens. Basketball has been a huge part of my life since I was a little girl and I am excited to share my love and passion for the game with the girls on the team.”

Nevada head girls’ basketball coach Jordan Bentley is excited to have Simpson joining his staff.

“Allyson brings a wealth of knowledge to our program and will be a great addition to the Nevada School District,” Bentley said. “She comes to Nevada highly recommended with a strong passion for teaching and coaching. I believe she will build great relationships with our players and help them grow not only as better basketball players, but also as better people. Allyson knows what it takes to play at the collegiate level and that will be a benefit for our players that are looking to do the same.”

Simpson is anxious to get her coaching career started.

“I look forward to learning more about the Nevada basketball program and what style of basketball they play,” Simpson said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from Coach Bentley and his knowledge of basketball. I’m excited to go to practice everyday and watch the girls work hard with a ton of effort to improve and I’m excited to be a part of the success we will have as a team and have those celebrations together.”