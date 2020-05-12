he Iowa State wrestling team’s 2020 recruiting class features prospects from all over the country.

There’s Cam Robinson, a standout from Pennsylvania. There’s Zach Redding, a talented lightweight from New York. Kysen Terukina is a four-time state champ from Hawaii. Drew Woodley is from Minnesota. There’s a couple of in-state prospects, too.

This week, a New Jersey wrestler added his name to the list.

Jacob Perez-Eli, from Paulsboro High School, announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Monday. He picked Iowa State over Oklahoma, Indiana and North Dakota State, among others, and projects at 141/149 pounds.

“This journey has been long but it’s not even close to over,” Perez-Eli wrote in an Instagram post announcing his decision. “I’m extremely blessed to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University. Go Cyclones!”

Perez-Eli is a two-time New Jersey state medalist. He reached the state finals as a junior in 2019, then took fifth as a senior this past season, competing at 138 pounds both years. He produced a career record of 136-30, according to Trackwrestling.

The addition of Perez-Eli gives the Cyclones seven known commitments for their small-but-promising 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 25 nationally, according to MatScouts.

Robinson and Redding are both top-60 prospects nationally. Woodley and Terukina both have tremendous upside. The in-state guys, Woodward-Granger’s Cody Fisher and Ankeny Centennial’s Ben Monroe, combined for seven state finals appearances and two titles, and Fisher is among the top-250 prospects in the 2020 class.

Iowa State may not be done adding to this class, either.

“We plan on adding more late talent to this class in the coming months,” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said when Terukina signed. “It will shape up to be a very important class moving forward.”