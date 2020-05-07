Cara Heuer and Lydia Berns-Schweingruber had big plans this spring.

The two Gilbert girls’ track teammates were heading into their final season in a Tiger uniform looking to end their careers with a bang.

“I was so excited for this season,” Heuer said. “The first few weeks of practice had been really fun, and I felt good about the training I had coming into the season.”

During her first three seasons on the track, Heuer, a strong distance runner, competed in seven events at state and was an alternate in three others. She was part of the Tigers’ 2017 Class 3A state championship 4x800-meter relay team.

Berns-Schweingruber participated in seven state events, including the long jump and shuttle hurdle relay all three years. She placed ninth in the long jump as a freshman and 10th as a sophomore, when she set the school record with a jump of 16 feet, 7.5 inches.

Entering the 2020 season, Heuer was looking to help out in the hurdles to go along with her traditional slate of distance running events.

“Cara has an amazing work ethic,” Gilbert head coach Jodi Hurn said. “She has worked super-hard in the off seasons to get stronger and has become such a versatile athlete. She can run about any event and be competitive.”

Berns-Schweingruber was going to continue long jumping and running the shuttle hurdle relay and 100 hurdles along with either the 4x100 or 4x200 relay.

“Lydia is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached,” Hurn said. “She is determined and focused and holds herself to the highest standards. She is super-coachable and values feedback so she can improve. She is a tremendous leader to her teammates and loves to see them succeed.”

Gilbert ran an indoor meet on March 10. Hurn was impressed with the effort of the two seniors.

“They both ran well at our first meet at Wartburg before spring break,” Hurn said. “Lydia took a second off her 60-meter hurdles from last season.”

But that was the last time Heuer and Berns-Schweingruber got to set foot on a track for the Tigers.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after the Wartburg meet. The season was originally delayed to April 13, then pushed back to May 1 before finally being canceled.

“I was pretty sad when I first got the news,” Heuer said. “It made it a lot more real to hear the official announcement and know I wasn’t going to see the team all together again.”

Berns-Schweingruber was also upset by the news. She was looking forward to spending time with her teammates.

“Track was my favorite high school sport because of our team,” Berns-Schweingruber said. “We all encouraged each other and worked hard, which made practices and meets really fun.”

But she understood why the season couldn’t proceed.

“While it was disappointing to have our season canceled, I agree with the decision because it is important to help people stay healthy,” Schweingruber said.

Heuer refused to let the difficult news keep her down for long.

“I kind of just told myself I was only going to let myself be sad for a day and then just try to celebrate the past three really great seasons I had,” Heuer said. “The support from coaches and teammates I received helped so much.”

She is going to cherish the memories she made running for the Tigers as she prepares for the next chapter in her life. Heuer will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall.

“I’m going to miss fun pre-meets, cheering super loud during races and running my favorite - the 4x400 - at the end of the night,” Heuer said. “State track is always one of my favorite memories. It is always a fun time going down and competing as a team and celebrating the season.”

Berns-Schweingruber is headed to UNI to study elementary education. She’s not ready to be done with track just yet.

“I am thankful that the track coaches at UNI are giving me an opportunity to try out for the team,” Schweingruber said.

Hurn thinks Schweingruber has the potential to make a great addition to the Panthers’ roster.

“I do not think she has even reached her peak,” Hurn said. “I am so excited to see what happens for her next year! I know she will be working all summer to be at her best.”