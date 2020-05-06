'The Last Dance' barely touched on the importance of Jordan shoes, so let's delve in

One of the things everyone seems to know but not really understand is how influential shoes are in basketball. The casual fan seems to have a passing knowledge of how prevalent brands like Nike and adidas are, but don’t really comprehend the level of power they wield across the sport.

Given some of the game’s biggest stars make more from their shoe deals than they do from the team contracts, there’s an argument to be made that those brands are subsidizing the NBA, the most influential league and level of basketball in the world.

Beyond that, though, there is a real passion for shoes within the game - wearing, collecting and talking about them - that is incredibly important to the culture of basketball.

That’s why I was a little disappointed when ‘The Last Dance,’ the Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary that is engrossing the COVID-19 game-less sports world at the moment, only gave a cursory few minutes to the rise of the Air Jordan shoe, which began the sneaker revolution and remains the most important and sought-after shoe among those who covet kicks.

So I decided to call the biggest sneakerhead I know to talk more about the shoe game.

“Borderline hoarding is actually a great way to put it,” Indiana Pacers guard and beloved former Iowa State guard Naz Mitrou-Long said. “I have a storage in Iowa and if you were to look in it, you would literally think it’s Foot Locker.

“I’ve got some kicks, man.”

Mitrou-Long estimated that he’s got about 50 pairs at hand in Indianapolis and another 150 or so in storage. It was a love affair that started with a gift from his father when Mitrou-Long was about 10 years old.

“My first pair of Jordans were the white and blue Jordan 18s,” he said. “I got them from my dad. I was in heaven. I was young. They didn’t even fit me, but he gave them to me and I wore them.

“I fell in love with Jordans ever since.”

That’s no small part of why Mitrou-Long has been watching ‘The Last Dance’ with a keen interest.

“I haven’t missed one,” he said, “and I rewatch it the day after every week. I’m pretty up on that.”

The Jordan brand has been the standard-bearer of kicks-cool since Nike unveiled what would be known as the “banned Jordans” in 1984. The NBA fined Jordan - and Nike paid the tab - $5,000 every time he wore them because the black and red design violated the league’s uniform policy.

The notoriety it brought caused the shoe to skyrocket in popularity and its timeless design has kept the Jordan Is the most popular shoe for sneakerheads for decades even after more and more iterations of the shoe came out - both during and after Jordan’s career.

“My favorite personal Jordans, it would definitely be a tie between the IIIs and the XIs,” Mitrou-Long said. “I loved the IVs, the Breds (black and red), but the XIs and the IIIs just have a special place in my heart. The Black Cat IIIs and the Bred XIs are my favorite Jordans - and they’re sitting right here as I’m looking at them.

“I have a lot of Jordans.”

The Jordan shoe legacy, though, is that of the rise of sneaker culture as a whole. The Jordans are ubiquitous, but they’re not alone.

“I’ve always played in Kobes,” Mitrou-Long said of the line of shoe worn by Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. “He was my favorite player growing up. Him and Allen Iverson. I actually had a pair of (Iverson’s popular late-1990s shoe) The Questions. That was one of my favorite shoes when I was younger.

My all-time favorite shoe, which I just purchased last week, are the Huarache 2K5s. I played in those when I was about seventh grade, which is when basketball was starting to get real competitive for me and every time I put them on I felt really good and played real well.”

When he reached the powerhouse hoops program in Las Vegas of Findlay Prep, Mitrou-Long’s infatuation with shoes increased again.

“We were a top-tier Nike school and we were getting some cool shoes,” Mitrou-Long said, “but there was nothing real custom. So that’s when my love really started to grow deep.

“I traded two pairs of Jordan VIs to Nick Johnson - who played at Arizona and played in the (NBA) a little while - for a pair of All-Star Kobe 6s that were going to drop early the next year. That’s how I knew because I gave him two very elite shoes for one pair of Kobes that I just absolutely loved.”

Then at ISU, a Nike-sponsored school, it reached a fever-pitch.

“That’s when it took off,” Mitrou-Long said. “I need custom Kobes. I need that shoe, I need this shoe. When my hip surgery kicked in (during the 2015-16 season), that was a wrap. Then I doubled-up on everything.

“You don’t realize you’re in it until you look in your closet and you see you have 15-to-20 pairs of shoes that are just sitting there. Then you come across your locker and you realize there’s some shoes in there you haven’t worn in awhile.”

Mitrou-Long now travels in one of the most-exclusive circles of sneakerheads as an NBA player. He's surrounded by people that have their own line of shoes and make tens of millions of dollars a year - all while harboring a love of kicks.

“There’s a competitive edge with the guys in the league, for sure,” Mitrou-Long said. “In regards to price, in regards to look. I don’t get too caught up in that, just because there are guys who have access to kicks left, right and center.

“I also think it’s like an appreciation to when you see a guy with some fresh kicks, you’re like, yo, I see you with the Laser IVs on, or I see you with the Kobe 6s. It’s a mutual respect thing.”

Now, Mitrou-Long’s phone is full of sneaker apps that are essential for growing a collection in a day and age when sneaker culture has become wildly popular.

“You don’t realize you’re deep in the game until you’re deep in the game,” Mitrou-Long said. “But you’re happy you’re deep in the game because you have a super assortment of kicks.”