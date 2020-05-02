Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said something out loud on SIRIUSXM Big 12 radio Thursday that we’ve all suspected:

"I worry more about the end of the season and the postseason than I do the beginning parts of the season," Bowlsby said. "If the virus comes roaring back in the traditional flu and virus season in November and December and through March, I wonder if we're going to get basketball seasons in, I wonder if we're going to get the (College Football Playoff) in, and I wonder if we're going to get the NCAA tournament in.

"We will be very lucky to get through the postseason and the basketball season without disruptions."

As for football opening on time?

"We’ll be very, very lucky to start on Labor Day weekend, and get through a football season without disruption,” he said.

Bowlsby spoke for nearly a half-hour on a number of the uncertainties that the novel coronavirus pandemic is causing.

Will football fans be allowed into games?

"It's hard to put 100,000 people in a stadium, when you've got to sit 6 feet apart," he said. "Does a 100,000-seat stadium become a 25,000-seat stadium?"

What if conditions are so bad that some Big 12 Conference teams can’t play, while others can?

"(As an example), say somebody at TCU tests positive for the virus, and it's somebody that works regularly with the football team," Bowlsby said. "West Virginia is scheduled to come in on Saturday and play against them.

“If West Virginia calls and says they're not coming because we don't want to expose our kids, do they forfeit? Does TCU forfeit? Is it considered no game?

“What happens if some teams get in eight games, and some only get six games, how do you decide your champion?

“The number of variables is virtually almost limitless. But those are the kinds of things that we're working our way through."

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has been writing for the Des Moines Register for parts of six decades. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com.