Bobcat men's basketball player Henry Tanksley (Lincoln) earned First Team recognition in the Midlands College All-Nebraska Men's Basketball released by the Omaha-World Herald on Easter Sunday. The selection of the three division honors was coordinated by OWH staff writer Gene Schinzel.



Tanksley was one of five named to the NAIA/NCAA D-III First Team after the 2019-20 season. The honorary captain for the First Team was Nate Schimonitz from Nebraska Wesleyan.



In addition to Tanksley, Peru State teammates Devon Colley and Kendrick Robinson earned honorable mention recognition.

For the complete release, please go to: https://bit.ly/2Vlt7Rc