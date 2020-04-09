MIDDLETOWN — Under ordinary circumstances, 34 Raceway owners/promoters Brad Stevens and Jessi Mynatt would be busy preparing the 3/8-mile, oval dirt track for a big sprint car show Saturday with the annual Slocum 50 on the horizon next weekend.

But these are far from ordinary circumstances, so Stevens and Mynatt are trying to improvise, learning on the fly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on life as we know it.

Already, the first four races of the season have been affected.

The season-opening Sprint Invaders show, slated for April 4, was canceled and will not be made up.

The IRA/MOWA 410 sprint car event, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. Stevens is working with both organizations to find a makeup date.

And the Slocum 50, the biggest show on the schedule, has been moved from April 18 to July 3. It is the first time in the event’s history that it has not been run on its scheduled date.

And the April 25 show, the season-opener for regular track points, has been canceled.

Stevens and Mynatt are adjusting things as the situation remains fluid, but are ready to go racing when they are given the green light.

"We are trying to stay in contact with everybody and stay on top of things," Stevens said. "The one good thing is we have a good relationship with the Lucas Oil people. We ran every single kind of race they had last year. We were one of only two tracks in the nation to do that last year."

Stevens said the races scheduled for May and beyond remain unchanged at this point.

Stevens and Mynatt have opened the facilities on a very limited basis on the weekends, allowing two teams of no more than three people to come out and test and tune their cars to get them ready for when the season begins.

This past weekend, Chad Simpson rented the track on Saturday afternoon to work on their late models, while John Oliver, Jr., came out on Saturday night.

Six other teams, coming in two-team shifts of two hours each with a half-hour between sessions, were at the track on Sunday.

Stevens said a crew from the New London Fire Department was on hand for safety precautions.

Stevens said buy limiting the teams, they are able to stay under the 10-person maximum required by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"We are following everything to a T," Stevens said. "We are limiting it to two teams of no more than three crew members at a time so we don’t break the rule of 10. We have 50 acres out there, so there is plenty of room for social distancing. We want to give the teams time to shake down their cars so that once we do come back, they are ready to go."

"We got a few hours in on Sunday. That was huge for us. Any time you can get more seat time in huge," said sprint car driver Tanner Gebhardt, who plans to move to 360s from the 305 class this year. "We want to go out there and work out the bugs and get on the track a little bit. We had probably four or five sessions of 10 laps. That allowed us to make changes to the setup. It gives us a good baseline to build off of."

Stevens said race fans continue to support the track by buying gear such as hats, shirts and koozies online.

And when the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are eased and eventually lifted, Stevens and Mynatt have 34 Raceway ready for racing.

"This is what we love," Stevens said. "It’s definitely been challenging, but we are trying to adapt and make the necessary changes. I think everyone is ready to get out and go racing."