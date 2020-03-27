There’s still a question of who the next skipper will be for Perry football, but after the IHSAA released the 2020 assignments, at least the schedule has been ironed out.

Remaining in Class 3A, the Bluejays jump over from District 2 to District 8. With the district change, Perry will see a slightly different course load of opponents.

The nine-game slate is as follows:Aug. 28 (Greene County - 89th Cowbell Game)Sept. 4 (@ Nevada)Sept. 11 (@ Saydel)Sept. 18 (Clarke)Sept. 25 (@ Dallas Center-Grimes)Oct. 2 (@ Norwalk)Oct. 9 (Winterset)Oct. 16 (Des Moines Hoover)Oct. 23 (@ ADM)

Those nine opponents combined for a record of a 49-49 last season, with Greene, Norwalk and DC-G qualifying for the postseason. New opponents on the slate were fairly pedestrian in 2019: Clarke (3-6), Des Moines Hoover (2-7), Norwalk (9-2), Saydel (0-9) and Winterset (4-5)

The Bluejays will see what life is like without five of their seven all-district selections. Projected to return among that group is first-team defensive end, sophomore Emmanuel Soto. Junior Miguel Sierra picked up honorable mentions in the trenches as well.

Perry’s roster size remains an intriguing case study as last season saw 15 seniors, seven juniors and 15 sophomores suit up while only four freshmen joined. A bulk of the roster played multiple positions the previous two winless seasons with a minimal depth chart that could potentially further shrink.