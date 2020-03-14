Spring football is on the horizon.

Iowa State was scheduled to begin its practices on March 24, which will likely be delayed in accordance with Big 12 policy due to concerns of the coronavirus outbreak. Players, however, have already had an extended winter workout period to allow time to adjust to the new strength and conditioning program implemented by Dave Andrews, who came aboard from Pittsburgh.

In the run up to practices, the Ames Tribune is taking a look at the Cyclones’ team, position by position, evaluating where things stand ahead of the spring session.

Next up are the tight ends. Previous stories in the series: quarterbacks, running backs, offensive line.

The room

When coach Matt Campbell and his staff arrived in Ames four years ago, they saw the tight ends as a position that required a total rebuild. The only course of action they saw was to get on the recruiting trail to find high school players that fit into a vision of a hybrid position.

Four complete seasons, particularly the last one, have paid dividends to the work ISU did all those years ago. Chase Allen, Dylan Soehner and Charlie Kolar make up the three-headed monster for the Cyclones, with each exhibiting skill sets that are unique to one another.

Allen has fought through several injuries in his career, but had 17 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt junior. Soehner, at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, suffered a leg injury that required surgery at Kansas State, but seven catches for 107 yards and a score.

Kolar, meanwhile, turned in one of the best seasons in ISU history by a tight end. The rising redshirt junior had 51 catches for 697 yards and seven touchdowns last year and earned all-Big 12 first team and All-America second team honors.

The Cyclones are going through a transitional period at receiver with the loss of Deshaunte Jones and La’Michael Pettway, so the onus could be on the tight ends to pick up some of that production. The three returners will also get some reinforcement from a couple youngsters.

Easton Dean and Skylar Loving-Black, two redshirt freshmen, will enter the mix this spring after sitting out last year. Dean, who signed as a quarterback, and Loving-Black aren’t likely to get a ton of reps with the experience in front of them, but are the style of player ISU wants.

“Easton Dean and Skylar Loving-Black, both those guys really flashed for us during the bowl prep. Guys that were really impressive,” Campbell told the Ames Tribune last month. “In any other year, they would have gotten opportunities to play had those three guys (Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner) not been in front of them.”

The tight ends also have a new position coach.

Tom Manning, the offensive coordinator, slid over this offseason from coaching running backs after Alex Golesh departed for UCF. Manning will be a first-time tight ends coach at ISU, but spent the 2018 season coaching tight ends with the Indianapolis Colts. His schemes already made their way into the playbook last fall.

The challenge

Kolar, Allen and Soehner have already proven what they can be to the offensive, sometimes in complementary roles. The biggest task ahead of them might be finding a way to take another step.

Jones and Pettway leave 131 catches, 1,553 yards and eight touchdowns on the table from last year. Receivers like Tarique Milton and Sean Shaw are the prime candidates to step into larger roles, but the tight ends will be needed to pick up some of that production.

The upside

One of the strengths of having three veteran tight ends is the versatility it provides the offense. ISU went 13 personnel — three tight ends and one running back — on many occasions last season, often flexing Allen and Kolar out wide. Given the relative inexperience of the 2020 offensive line, those roles become more important. Expect more wrinkles this fall.