The Raccoon River Conference recently released its all-conference teams and two Bluejays found their names listed. Seniors Brendan Ivory and Keghan West are the latest Perry boys to find their names up for recognition.

All-conference members are selected based on performances in RRC competition.

Brendan Ivory, G (Sr.) - 2nd Team

17.6 pts. 34.6% FG, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast. 2.2 stl (conference play)

Ivory hit a peak this season that was hard to top. After missing the first few games, the senior guard put up a school record 45 points to break the school record previously held by one of his brothers.

He never quite hit that mark again but no one else had before in the same uniform, and probably not again for decades. For that matter, only seven players in all of Iowa had a better single-game total than Ivory’s peak performance. He finished with 336 total points in 18 games, the eighth-highest finish for a Bluejay since 2007.

Though scoring was Ivory’s main prerogative, he was no slouch on defense as he weaseled his way to 43 steals over the season’s course. He finished No. 3 and No. 5 in points and steals respectively in conference play.

Coach’s Notes: “When Brendan is on, he’s one of the best scorers the school has seen. When not forcing the issue he is a real nice shooter and can score in a wide variety of ways. He also had three games of six steals. Very good defender.”

Keghan West, F (Sr.) - Honorable Mention

7.9 pts, 37.4% FG, 11.6 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.0 stl (conference play)

After signing to play baseball and basketball for Central College, West went on to have one of the most dominant big man seasons in Perry history. He finished just eight rebounds shy of the school record for most in a single season.

West made quite the improvement from his junior too. He closed this season with 241 total rebounds and 183 points in 21 total games played. His junior year had a mark of 160 rebounds and 116 points. With that bump in production, West also led the team with four double-doubles.

He was the RRC’s leading rebounder by a large margin. The next-best rebounder in line had 50 fewer boards.

Coach’s Notes: “Really nice player for not playing basketball really long. Solider shooter for being 6-foot-5 and went 5.5 points to 8.2 a game.”