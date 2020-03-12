WEBSTER CITY - The Ballard boys’ basketball team is starting to build a tradition.

The Bombers punched their ticket to state for the second year in a row after downing Clear Lake in the Class 3A substate finals March, 65-56.

The Bombers (18-6) were in control most of the game. But they had to withstand a late charge by the Lions with their leading scorer and rebounder on the bench.

Junior center Connor Drew picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter and had to sit for a long stretch. Clear Lake was able to cut a 10-point Ballard lead down to one, 49-48.

But late in the third quarter Ashton Hermann came up with a game-changing play to turn the tide back in Ballard’s favor.

The Bombers refused to let Clear Lake keep up its momentum by getting three offensive rebounds in one possession. Hermann grabbed the final offensive board and put up a shot as he was fading away.

Clear Lake was whistled for a foul on the play and Hermann’s shot went through the net. He converted the free throw to complete a three-point play and push Ballard’s lead back to four points

“I was kind of selling it a little bit to make sure I got the call,” Hermann said. “It was big.”

Ballard increased its lead to eight points early in the fourth quarter. Even after Drew fouled out Clear Lake never got closer than five points the rest of the way, with a one-handed slam from Hermann in the final minute putting an exclamation point on the victory.

“It sealed the deal,” Hermann said of his dunk. “It was perfect.”

Hermann was outstanding, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kale Krogh stepped up with 14 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Ballard needed Krogh to up his game due to Drew’s foul trouble. He delivered big going up against talented Lion center Andrew Formanek.

“That’s just what’s nice about having two bigs,” Krogh said. “At practice we can bang around. It prepares us for something like this. We’re ready to be physical.”

Senior Kade Reinertson also came up big.

Sam Petersen scored 12 clutch points in a 73-71 overtime win over Algona in the semifinals. In the finals it was Reinertson’s time to provide big support for Hermann, Drew, Krogh and point guard Mason Murphy, scoring 13 points.

Drew ended up with nine points and four rebounds. Murphy only scored three points, but he handed out nine big assists - playing a big role in getting Krogh good looks inside.

“Kale and I have been staying after practices working on those dishes down low,” Murphy said. “It’s really paid off.”

Returning to state was a big goal for the Bombers, but it isn’t the last one they want to accomplish this season.

“I feel like last year we were happy to be there,” Reinertson said. “This year we’re going to do some damage.”

Clear Lake finished 20-4.

Formanek had 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Lions. Jaylen DeVries put up 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Carson Toebe 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Ballard 65, Clear Lake 56

B 19 19 16 11 - 65

CL 17 13 18 8 - 56

Ballard (65) - Mason Murphy 1-5 1-2 3, Nic Edward 1-6 0-0 3, Sam Petersen 1-1 0-2 2, Kade Reinertson 6-10 0-0 13, Drake Wunder 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Peasley 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Hermann 7-14 5-5 21, Colby Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Kade Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Drew 4-9 0-0 9, Kyler Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 0-0 0-0 0, Bryce Haessig 0-0 0-0 0, Kale Krogh 7-10 0-2 14. Totals: 27-55 6-11 65. 3-point field goals (5): Hermann 2, Edwards, Reinertson, Drew. Rebounds (31): Hermann 10. Assists (17): Murphy 9. Steals (10): Hermann 3. Blocks: None. Fouls:16. Fouled out: Drew.

Clear Lake (56) - Carson Toebe 4-15 2-3 11, Jackson Loge 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Danieleson 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Barragy 1-4 0-0 3, Andrew Formanek 8-12 5-6 21, Kody Karns 3-8 0-0 6, Mitchell Raber 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylen DeVries 4-6 5-8 13, Eric Ritter 1-2 0-0 2, Brody Kuhlmeier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-48 12-17 56. 3-point field goals (2): Toebe, Barragy. Rebounds (29): Formanek 12. Assists (17): Toebe 6. Steals (6): Kearns 2, DeVries 2. Blocks (6): Formanek 5. Fouls: 14.