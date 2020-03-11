Even though the season didn’t end in a state tournament run, the 2019-20 campaign for Van Meter boys basketball still ended in strong fashion.

Part of that goes to the most recent honors for the team in the All-Conference honors. For their efforts, the Bulldogs saw four of their own earn their spots on the All West Central Activities Conference list. That included one first-team member, one second-team member, and two honorable mentions.

It comes as no surprise that the first-team selection for the Bulldogs went to Anthony Potthoff. For a second straight season, Potthoff earned his way onto the All-Conference list and this time, came in as a unanimous selection. The senior ranked fifth in the conference in total scoring with 382 points, a single-season high. Potthoff shot a solid 51.5 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range. The senior averaged 18.2 points per contest but also totaled 37 assists, 25 steals, and hauled in a team-best 116 rebounds.

Following the great work by Potthoff was sophomore standout Chris Schreck. Second on the team in scoring, Schreck added 241 points to the Bulldog team, averaging 11.5 points per game while pacing the team with 45 made three-point shots on the season. The sophomore also led the team in assists with 65 on the year.

The two honorable mention honorees for head coach Jed Alexander were seniors Ian Abrahamson and Parker Fryar. In his farewell season, Fryar averaged 5.8 points per game on 50 percent shooting overall. The versatility of Fryar shown through with his 46 assists (second on the team) along with 24 total steals. Fryar also ranked second on the team in total rebounds with 90, averaging four rebounds per contest. Despite an injury that kept him out early, Abrahamson still produced a solid season averaging nearly three points per game. That came on top of 31 total assits, 18 steals, and an average of nearly four rebounds per contest.

It was a strong 2019-20 campaign helped out in large part by their four All-Conference honorees.