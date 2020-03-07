Whenever the Iowa State women’s basketball team plays, Cyclones senior Adriana Camber knows the group chat she’s in with her mom, dad and sister will start filling up with messages.

Ever since Camber moved to Ames from Sweden, her mom and dad make sure to text her before, during and after every game. The messages are always different, but the point has always been the same.

They’re watching.

“It means the world,” Camber said. “My parents are my biggest fans.”

They won’t have to text Camber to let her know they’re watching this weekend.

That’s because Camber’s parents, who have only seen her play a handful of times in college, will be on hand at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday to watch the Cyclones take on No. 2 Baylor at noon.

The game is not only the final regular season contest for Iowa State, but it’s also Senior Day. And Camber, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward from Lund, Sweden, will be one of four Iowa State seniors honored during the special ceremony.

“It’s a big day for us,” said Camber’s mom, Suzana. “And for Adriana, of course.”

The game will be extra special for Camber, who will not only be playing her final regular season game at Hilton Coliseum, but will also have her parents in the stands cheering her on.

That’s been a rare occurrence during her college career. Camber estimates that her parents, who work in consulting and human relations back in Sweden, have made it to five or six Iowa State games over her career.

They haven’t been to any games this season — but they’re still following the action closely. That often means getting up in the middle of the night. Seven time zones separate Ames and Camber’s parents.

The two will try to get a couple of hours of sleep and set their alarm to wake up sometimes in the early morning hours so they can watch the Cyclones on television.

If the game isn’t on television, they’ll either follow the action on the radio or track the play-by-play online. If they have time, they try to slip in a few hours of sleep before heading to work for a full day.

“It’s not so easy because we are not so young,” Suzana says with a laugh.

It was especially difficult when Camber was battling for playing time, averaging just 7.5 minutes per game as a freshman and just 11.1 as a junior.

It has all been worth it this season. Camber has been a regular in the starting lineup and is having one of the best years of her Iowa State career, averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. She’s also considered one of the biggest leaders on the team by Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly.

But no matter how Iowa State was playing or how little Camber got into games, her parents always made sure to follow the action whenever the Cyclones took the court. They make sure their daughter knows by texting her throughout the day. Suzana will typically text her to wish her luck. Usually during the second quarter, her dad, Zdravko, will text her something about the game. After the game, she’ll hear from the two about finding a time to talk on the phone.

Even though the Camber family has gotten used to the routine over the years, it still sometimes takes a toll on her parents. Suzana said usually by the afternoon, she stars feeling exhausted.

“It’s OK. It is for Adriana,” her mom said.

Camber’s parents made the decision early on that they were going to do whatever it took to follow her college career closely from afar. It has been a huge help for Camber, who had visited the United States several times during family vacations but packed her bags and moved away after high school. Early on, it was difficult for Camber, who admits she sometimes got homesick. It still isn’t easy on her after tough games. When she was in Sweden, Camber would usually get words of wisdom from her mom after difficult losses. That’s not easy to get when they’re so far away.

“It’s hard sometimes, for sure,” Camber said. “When nothing’s going right, you just want to go home and cuddle up with your mom and cry.”

Camber said she talks to her parents daily. Sometimes its just for a few minutes. Finding time in their schedules isn’t easy. Camber has school and workouts. When they do have time to chat, it’s sometimes as late as midnight back in Sweden.

But they’ll have plenty to time to catch up over the next week.

Camber’s parents were scheduled to arrive in Iowa on Friday. They’ll be at Sunday’s game in Ames and also plan on attending the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City next week.

“I thought that would be a really cool experience for them,” Camber said.

While Camber rarely gets the opportunity to play in front of her parents, she said there shouldn’t be any added pressure.

“I know they’re proud of me,” Camber said. “I want to make them proud. It’ll be fun to see them in the crowd.”