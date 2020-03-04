The girls and boys state tournaments may be captivating the high school basketball conversation right now, but soon the conversations will be directed towards another high school basketball staple.

Beginning on March 28, four Dallas County News area hoops stars will have the option to take to the hardwood once more in the annual Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game. Held within the confines of Dallas Center-Grimes High School gyms in Grimes, seniors from all across the state will converge to battle with eight games to be played throughout the contest.

The local area stars who will be present includes ADM’s Abbie Hlas, DC-G’s Jordan Cunningham, and Van Meter’s Anthony Potthoff. Also present within the coaching ranks will be Dallas Center-Grimes’ very own girls head coach in Adam Jones. Every player and coach earned the right to be present at this table. That includes one of ADM’s more memorable hoops stars in Abbie Hlas. Despite her destiny lying on the softball diamond, the senior could very well have made a name for herself at the collegiate hoops level. Her senior high school season was one many including head coach Jacob Cleveland were in aw of the entire campaign.

“Abbie is such an all around athlete and she just knows how to continually push herself farther and not only make her better, but those around her better as well,” said Cleveland. “She has such a good mind for the game as well as physical skill.”

Hlas ended her senior hoops campaign seventh across the Class 4A landscape averaging 20 points per game. Her 421 points during her senior season officially put her in rarefied air as she leaves competitive high school basketball with 1,192 career points. Hlas shot 47 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the three-point arc. She was ADM’s best free-throw shooter at 76.4 percent. She also led the Tigers in assists (45) and steals (73) and hauled in 96 total rebounds.

Fellow senior Jordan Cunningham won’t have to go very far for the All-Star games. The DC-G senior also had a phenomenal 2019-20 campaign complete with 407 total points and a team best 17 points per game average. Cunningham was strong from nearly everywhere on the court, shooting 46 percent from the field and nearly 28 percent from three-point range. Her farewell season also included a team-leading 137 total rebounds, 64 assists, and 83 total steals. Cunningham’s DC-G tenure will officially conclude with 1,052 career points. Both Hlas and Cunningham will reside on the Southwest girls squad and will team up with Fillie head coach Adam Jones. Jones led his team to a third consecutive 14-plus winning season and second straight trip to a regional final appearance.

On the boys side, while Van Meter senior Anthony Potthoff’s collegiate future will reside on the baseball diamond, he will have one more opportunity to don a high school basketball jersey. Potthoff will reside on the Southwest boys roster. Potthoff’s time with Van Meter has been quite impactful across multiple sports including basketball. Potthoff is part of arguably the most impactful senior class Van Meter has ever seen and it showed very much on the basketball hardwood. Potthoff and his fellow seniors brought their high school tenure record to 89 wins and just nine losses over their four year careers. As for his senior campaign, Potthoff posted a single-season best 382 total points. The senior shot an amazing 51.5 percent from two-point range while draining 38.1 percent of his three-point shots across the 2019-20 campaign. Potthoff also paced the Bulldogs off the glass with 87 defensive rebounds and 29 offensive rebounds for a grand total of 116 rebounds on the season.

For the schedule of events, the IBCA All-Star Games will initiate with the first game at 10:15 a.m. Both Hlas and Cunningham will start their days with the Southwest girls squad up against the Northwest team at 10:15 a.m. inside Meadows Gym. Potthoff will also begin his day inside Meadows Gym as he and the Southwest boys squad will battle the Northwest team at 11:30 a.m. The girls consolation game will kick off the afternoon festivities at 1:45 p.m. followed by the boys consolation game at 3 p.m. and rounded out with the girls championship game at 4:15 p.m. and the boys championship game at 5:30 p.m.