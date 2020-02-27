All ten players on the Peru State women's basketball team scored in their 66-52 win over Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday.



The win, which was the ninth of the season in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) which matches the most wins by the 'Cats in conference play. The last time Peru State won nine Heart games was during the 2012-13 season. Overall, the Bobcats are 11-15 on the season and 9-13 in the Heart. The 11 wins matches the most wins since the 2014-15 campaign.



Mount Mercy fell to 5-22 overall and are 2-20 in conference play.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/2T64yq8