Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins breaks the season down into three parts.

The first season is November and December, where the team gets to know one another, the plays and how to play together.

The second season is Region XI play, where the intensity picks up and the teams are battling for a championship and seeding for the Region XI Tournament.

The third season is the postseason, where the goal is the get to the NJCAA National Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas, and where each game is a win-or-go-home scenario.

The Blackhawks are about to embark on the third season.

SCC (21-8) will host Iowa Western (16-14) in a Region XI Tournament game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington. The winner will advance to the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday to play the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal game between fourth-ranked Indian Hills and Marshalltown on the home court of the highest remaining seed.

The loser will hang up their sneakers and jerseys for the season.

It's the third season, so it's win or go home.

"Our motto from here on out is, 'Win or go home.' We have to be ready to play. Regardless of anything else, it's about our guys playing with a sense of urgency and a lot of emotion. We've got to be ready to go. It's as simple as that. If you are throwing anything in now to the game plan for Wednesday, nine out of 10 times it's not going to work," Watkins said.

The teams split two games in the regular season, each winning on its home court. The Reivers won, 75-74, in overtime in Council Bluffs in January. SCC returned the favor, winning, 87-74, last week at Loren Walker Arena.

Watkins is hoping the home-court advantage comes into play and wants his team to feed off the energy of the crowd. A good start would go a long way toward that end.

"I hate playing a team three times. But luckily we didn't beat them twice. It's a split. I think they're playing some good ball out of all the teams in our league. That's the scariest thing about them is that they are tough. Their guards are tough and they can score. They match up well with us because they play small like we do sometimes," Watkins said.

The Reivers are a dangerous team which matches up well with SCC. Josiah Strong leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game. He is averaging 18.5 points against the Blackhawks. Guards Kaleb Thornton and Caleb Huffman are averaging in double figures and guard Jalen Dalcourt is the Reivers' top 3-point shooter.

The Blackhawks' defense will be put to the test against an Iowa Western team which likes to get up and down the floor and get to the basket before the defense gets set.

"They are dangerous because of how well they shoot the ball, the pace they play at and they match up great with us. They can put up points in a hurry. Between Strong, Huffman and Thornton and we're not even talking about Dalcourt, who I think is their best 3-point shooter. He lit us up in the first half the first time. If we don't come out and get all cylinders going on Wednesday, it's going to be a bad night for us," Watkins said.

SCC stresses defense first. The Blackhawks will also need to rebound well and keep the Reivers from getting two or three shots every time down the floor. Any taking care of the ball will be of prime importance. The Blackhawks can't afford to give the Reivers uncontested layups in transition.

"That's going to be the biggest thing I think is how we come out and play. We have to come out and play fast. We have to come out fast with a lot of energy and effort," Watkins said. "Nothing is going to change with us. Now it's about doing it. There are no second chances. Now it's about everybody has got to be ready to play. Once you hit that floor, there can't be any letup. They're going to be playing with a lot of emotion, too. Nobody at this time of the year wants their season to end. We have to come out and play well."

SCC likes to work the ball inside out, starting with post players Aaris Bonds and Diew Moses. Boubacar Kamissoko and Elias Ezenekwe prefer to penetrate and drive and have good mid-range games. Carlos Lemus, Jr., Camryn Weston and Gavin Kies can knock down outside shots.

But for SCC, it all boils down to defense. It's win or go home.

"It's got to be a lot tougher for long periods of time. It's easy to get stops every seven or eight plays," Watkins said. "Now we have to put them together, get five or six stops in a row. That's what we did the other night and all of a sudden started opening up the lead. If we come out and defend the way we did the other night, we'll be fine."