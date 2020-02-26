The Notre Dame High School boys basketball had a Class 1A district semifinal game against Pekin on Tuesday night at Father Minett Gymnasium.

Apparently, somebody forgot to tell the Nikes.

Notre Dame, which had won 10 of its last 11 games and seemed to be playing its best basketball at just the right time, instead played its absolute worst game of the season.

Pekin scored 19 of the first 21 points of the game and went to wallop the Nikes, 65-32.

It was an absolutely astounding performance by the Panthers and an equally abysmal showing by the Nikes.

Pekin (18-4) advances to the district final to play New London (16-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mediapolis High School.

Notre Dame ends its season with an 18-5 record and says goodbye to five seniors, three of whom were starters.

It left Notre Dame head coach Dan Kies perplexed as to what happened to his team.

"We didn't show up. That's all there is to it," Kies said. "Give (Pekin) credit. They showed up to play. They hit a lot of shots, but we didn't play any defense. We let them get up and down the floor. We let them outrebound us. We didn't run any offense. We didn't show up. That's not the team we had the second half of the year. Whether it was the intensity of the game or we got over-hyped about it or what, we just didn't do anything. That's too bad. We were too good of a team throughout the year. Every time we've been down we fought back and pushed people to the edge."

This game was over almost as quickly as it started. Pekin junior Brady Millikin hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter on his way to a 31-point night, just four fewer points than the entire Notre Dame team combined.

The Panthers led 25-6 at the end of the first quarter and held a unbelievable 50-14 lead going into halftime. The 14 points is what the Nikes averaged per quarter during the season.

The second half didn't get any better with a running clock. The Nikes mustered just three points in the third quarter, then nearly matched their total output for three quarters in the final stanza when the game was well out of reach.

Pekin shot 54.1 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range for the game. By contrast, the Nikes shot just 27.9 percent from the field and 18.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Nikes had nearly as many turnovers (11) as points (14) in the first half, were beaten soundly on the boards and were outhustled for 32 minutes, areas that had been the Nikes' strong points this season.

It all added up to a season-ending loss.

"You can't bury yourself like that," Kies said. "You can't constantly get in a hole and then take poor shots and not run the offenses that we've run all year. Transition we didn't run. We got beat down the floor constantly. That's the way a good year ends."

PEKIN (65)

Brady Millikin 11-13 3-3 31, Kennan Winn 4-7 0-0 8, Nick Tschudy 1-5 1-2 4, Braden Soboski 1-2 0-0 2, Dayne Eckley 3-5 1-2 7, Cael Lyle 4-8 0-1 8, Brock Long 1-6 0-0 3, Braden Latcham 1-1 0-0 2, Matt Long 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler Stull 0-0 0-0 0, Devin Fraise 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Long 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Comstock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-33 5-8 65.

NOTRE DAME (32)

Mitchell Brent 2-5 3-4 7, Matt Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Sam Brueck 0-6 0-0 0, Nick Skerik 2-7 1-2 6, Axel Tjaden 2-13 0-0 5, Josh Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Anthony Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Becker 0-0 1-2 1, Cole Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Lane Burnett 0-0 0-1 0, Brady Oleson 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Brent 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 12-43 4-9 32.

Score by quarters

Pekin;25;25;6;9;—;65

Notre Dame;6;8;3;15;—;32

Fouls: Pekin 10, Notre Dame 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Pekin 8-15 (Millikin 6-7, Tschudy 1-3, B.Long 1-3, Lyle 0-1, M.Long 0-1), Notre Dame 3-16 (Tjaden 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Skerik 1-6, Brent 0-2, Brueck 0-3).

Records: Pekin 18-4, Notre Dame 18-5.