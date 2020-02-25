“Unfortunately, one quarter wasn’t near enough.”

That was the through line Thursday for Woodward-Granger (18-5) during the team’s trip to Van Meter (15-8) for the opening regional game. A strong defensive effort in the third quarter wasn’t enough to cover the ground lost earlier in the game as the Bulldogs chewed through to a 48-36 win to advance to the regional championship.

Woodward head coach Gary Dresback added to that comment, noting how Van Meter pulled out a good chunk of the score from unexpected places. As the Hawks were stopping Van Meter’s No. 2 scorer Natalie Berth from making a dent, a pair of Bulldogs that averaged under six points a game burst onto the scene with a combined 18 points. Had they played at their normal level of production, this might be a whole different story.

The rest of the game followed the same script the Hawks have read from this season. Start out slow and slowly creep back in with in-game adjustments as the team acclimates to the tempo. But a 14-5 hole was too much to dig out from. Running with the Bulldogs in stride the following two quarters wasn’t enough to turn the tables.

Had the Hawks overcome that nine-point margin, it would have been the team’s biggest comeback of the season. They had previously fought back against eight-point spreads twice before.

There’s also another alternate version of the story on a parallel world where Woodward played with a healthy roster. Dresback said he wished senior Mae Anderson could have been available as one of the team’s better defenders, but was out due to injury. Fellow senior Katelyn Scharlau missed significant time after an eye injury in the first quarter.

But on this current timeline, those absences both played a major role as it wasn’t until the third quarter that the Hawks’ normal rate of play kicked in, holding the Bulldogs to six points, while also scoring six points themselves.

“We couldn’t make enough shots to overcome our injury and our poor first half defense,” Dresback remarked.

Regardless of the loss and exiting the playoffs earlier than hoped, the Hawks left the season with more success than the team has seen in some years. Winning 18 games, it was their first winning season since 2015 and the highest win count since 2013.

Now it’s time to see what can come from the offseason.

Dresback said he hopes the ceiling for the team will be higher than the lofty bar set this season, but with four valuable seniors leaving the pack, there’s no guarantees.

“They did a lot of the little things that don’t always show up in the box score but are just as valuable as the stats that do,” Dresback said. “So we’ll have to work hard this offseason to develop more of the young player to fill the roles that we’re losing. It won’t be easy but I think it’s possible.”