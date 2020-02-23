While most of the high school world was tuned into the state wrestling tournament, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team was busy pulling off an upset over the Region 8 second seed ADM Saturday night in Adel.

Thanks to a surging second half, the Fillies broke out a late lead which they then turned into a 67-55 victory over longtime rival ADM on the road. The start of the game held the tightest contest and initially held several five-point deficits for DC-G. The visiting Fillies still managed to keep things close, ending the first quarter down just 15-11. With the help of a late five-point second-quarter run to find themselves down just one 28-27 to an ADM team averaging nearly 30 points per first half coming into the day.

What was a strong first half only grew in intensity across the second half of play. That came especially so on the defensive end where the Fillies became just the second team to hold ADM under ten points to start the second half. DC-G also held the host Tigers to just three third-quarter points, the lowest third-quarter scoring mark of the season for ADM. It was one of their best defensive performances of the season and it came about from a quick in-game change.

“We made a decision to switch to a zone defense and that had a big impact for us,” said head coach Adam Jones. “We forced them into uncomfortable situations offensively and we capitalized on a lot of them.”

Perhaps one of the biggest defensive impacts for the Fillies came from limiting ADM’s leading scorer Abbie Hlas to eight points all game long. That tied a season-low for the ADM senior. Her production started early with the games’ first bucket but then it was a tough battle the rest of the way as DC-G held a 20 points per game scorer to just six points the rest of the game.

“It truly was a team effort tonight,” said Jones. “We knew that when Hlas gets into the lane that she does great things for ADM. If she gets time in the lane she doesn’t just score but makes her teammates around her better. We did a good job of keeping her out of the lane for the most part.”

As for offensive leaders for the Fillies, it was once against Jordan Cunningham to pace the team. The senior produced 23 points on the night which amounted to 34 percent of the team’s total offense. Sophomore Avery Korsching followed closely behind with eight points

The win officially gives the Fillies their fourth win in the past five meetings with ADM with an all-time series score in favor of DC-G 22-5. Next up for the 17-6 Fillies will be their second straight regional title game. This time it will send them on quite the journey to Lewis Central High School where they will battle the Titans on Feb. 25. The game will be held at Lewis Central High School and will begin with tip-off at 7 p.m.

The Fillies have the all-time series record against the Titans by a 1-0 margin dating back to 2014.