Taryn Schuererman had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 9 Van Buren to a 43-23 win over No. 7 Mediapolis in a Class 2A regional semifinal girls basketball game at Mediapolis Friday night.

The Warriors (21-3) advance to Wednesday's regional championship game at Washington or Muscatine, facing No. 6 West Branch (20-3).

Scheuermann also blocked six shots. Van Buren's Isabel Manning had 10 points and nine rebounds. Madison Bartholomew had five points and three assists. Salena Sayre finished with two points, five rebounds and two steals. Grace Davidson had two points, three assists and four steals and Chloe Davidson added two points and four rebounds.

Mediapolis ended its season at 21-2.

NO. 6 WEST BRANCH 64, WAPELLO 24: Taylor Thein's 22 points led West Branch to a Class 2A regional semifinal win over Wapello at West Branch.

Mackenzie Hein had 12 points for West Branch and Sasha Koenig added nine. Eryka Dickey paced Wapello with nine points. Mady Reid had eight and Sammy Ewart added five points.

Wapello finished at 15-6.