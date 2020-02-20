Although it didn’t start the strongest, it sure was the ending Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball was hoping for as they opened up the postseason with a 51-30 win over Winterset.

The victory pushed DC-G to their sixth straight victory but it was quite an interesting start. In one of their lowest first-quarter scoring outputs of the season, the Fillies saw themselves down following the first-quarter of play 8-7.

“There were some nerves as there always is with a one and done game,” said head coach Adam Jones on the start. “They threw us off a bit defensively early. We were a little too complacent and we weren’t moving the ball as well. That’s one of the biggest changes we made and after the first quarter we were moving the ball pretty well.”

It was practically a drastic change once the second quarter hit as the Fillies broke out a 13-2 run across the second-quarter to capture the lead at the half 20-10. Things just picked up from there at the Fillies dropped 17 points in the third quarter and went on a 14-9 run across the fourth-quarter to capture the 51-30 victory.

The Fillies utilized their depth to the fullest as senior star Jordan Cunningham didn’t produce her customary double-digit scoring night. Cunningham ended the game with nine points marking the second-lowest scoring mark of the season for her. Where Cunningham impacted the most was on the defensive end where she accumulated a season-best seven steals on the night along with a pair of blocks.

The leader of the scoreboard for the Fillies was Julia Reis who had a very strong shooting night including 56 percent from the floor and 67 percent from the three-point range. All together, Reis captured 13 points on the night. Elizabeth Elfvin and Lexi Protzman followed with eight points each on the night

It was a strong win for the Fillies and the victory gives them the right to battle long-time rival ADM in round two. It was a loss for the Fillies the last time out but this time DC-G feels ready, especially after defeating a similar style Winterset squad.

“We know it’s going to be a game decided by a couple of possessions,” said Jones of the ADM match-up. “What we saw from Winterset is similar to what we’ll see from ADM. They’ve (ADM) got a great point guard. Last time out I felt we just didn’t have our best stuff but in order to make it to the state tournament you have to beat the good teams and we’re excited for the challenge.”

Next up for the Fillies will indeed be the second-round battle with ADM on Saturday, Feb. 22. The All-time series favors the Fillies as they have won 21 of the last 26 meetings including three of the last four bouts.