Count it another feather in the cap for one of ADM’s most notable athletes in recent history. Recently the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released All-District honors across all classes.

With the Class 4A field, ADM athletic phenom Abbie Hlas picked up All-West District honors. It comes as no surprise to anyone following Iowa High School girls basketball. Hlas stands atop the Raccoon River Conference and sixth across the Class 4A landscape averaging just over 20 points per contest. It’s easier to count the number of games the senior didn’t post 20 or more points, in fact, out of the 20 games played so far, Hlas has touched up 20 points or more in 15 of those battles. Hlas is ninth in the class in field goals made (150) and ranks fourth in 4A with 90 made free-throws on the season.The senior also has done great work on the defensive end, resting ninth in Class 4A in total steals with 69 so far on the year.

Hlas’ efforts have given a massive boost to the Tigers who head into postseason play with a first-round bye. The performances put forth by Hlas have been extremely impactful to the team as a whole and have been very valued by head coach Jacob Cleveland.

“What Abby does on the basketball court or any playing surface for that matter is incredible,” said Cleveland earlier in the season. “She’s a great all-around athlete who doesn’t just help out the team but helps out all her teammates around her. That’s a sign of a leader and that’s what Abby has been for us.”

Abbie, coach Cleveland, and the rest of the Tigers will await their postseason opener which will arrive on Saturday, Feb. 22. They will face the round one winner between Winterset and Dallas Center-Grimes.