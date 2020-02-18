Michael Alexander's double double led five Grayhounds in double figures and Burlington High School's boys basketball team clinched a winning regular season at Johannsen Gymnasium Monday night.

The Grayhounds sprinted past Oskaloosa, 100-66, in a non-conference game. It was their fourth straight victory and it upped their record to 11-9 with one regular season game remaining.

Alexander, a 5-foot-7 junior, led the assault with 28 points, 10 assists and five steals. He sank nine field goals, six of them from 3-point range. Amarion Davis scored 22 points for BHS. Jordan Lowe had 17 points and nine rebounds. Trenton Murray scored 14 points and Jackson Carlson added 10 points and six rebounds.

Noah Van Veldhuizen led Oskaloosa with 23 points. David Nelson had 11 and seven-foot senior Xavier Foster added nine points. Oskaloosa fell to 7-13.

W-MU 54, COLUMBUS 39: Daunte Oepping recorded a double double and led Winfield-Mount Union to a first round Class 1A, District 8 victory over the Wildcats at Winfield.

Oepping finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Wolves' Christian Gerot added 13 points and four assists. Jared Arnold had nine points and Juanito Piper added six points and four assists.

Winfield-Mount Union (7-15) advances to Thursday's quarterfinal round at Wayland, facing second-ranked WACO (21-0). Columbus ended its season at 3-19.

DURANT 72, L-M 50: The Wildcats ended Louisa-Muscatine's season in the first round of the Class 2A, District 9 tournament at Durant.

Durant (10-12) plays Williamsburg (15-6) in the district semifinals at Camanche Thursday. Louisa-Muscatine finished at 2-20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORMAL 42, NO. 9 ILLINI WEST 25: Normal University High ousted Illini West in the Illinois Class 2A sectional semifinals at Macomb.

Illini West ended its season at 26-5. It was the Chargers' lowest offensive total of the season.

Normal University (22-10) plays Quincy Notre Dame (25-3) in Thursday's sectional championship game at Macomb.