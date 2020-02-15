After the long wait and the near conclusion of the regular season, all Class 3A and 4A teams can finally join the postseason picture with the official release of the substate brackets.

Class 3A

Within the Class 3A ranks, the ADM Tigers and the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs find themselves once again in familiar territory. Both squads reside within Class 3A’s Substate 7 bracket alongside familiar foes such as Norwalk, Gilbert, North Polk, Perry along with Nevada and Saydel. Due to their records, the Little Hawkeye Conference pair of Norwalk and DC-G earned the top two spots in the bracket. As of Saturday, Feb. 15, Norwalk rests with a record of 16-3 while the Mustangs of DC-G will enter as the second seed with a mark of 14-6.

For the Mustangs, they will have the luxury of at least one home playoff game with three total games set to be played inside Meadows Gym. The Mustangs themselves will be the nightcap of the day with an 8 p.m. battle with Raccoon River Conference foe Perry on Feb. 24. As of Feb. 15, the Warriors have played just two of Substate 7 teams with a 1-2 record to show for it with a match-up against North Polk looming ahead for the regular-season finale. As for their showdown with Perry, it will be the 13th match-up against the Bluejays over the past ten seasons. It’s been quite a successful series for the Mustangs who have won all of the previous 12 battles with Perry.

For the ADM Tigers, they will enter the postseason with a current 3-1 record against the Substate 7 field. That includes a pair of wins over Perry and a victory over North Polk and a loss to DC-G. ADM’s postseason opponent will be North Polk on the 24th as part of the early game which will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. from Meadows Gym in Grimes. The last time these two teams squared off, the Tigers walked away with a solid 16 point victory. Just like DC-G against Perry, the series against North Polk has been nothing but successful for the Tigers who have rattled off five straight wins against the Comets since 2015.

Class 4A

For the third-ranked Waukee Warriors, they will reside inside Class 4A’s Substate 7 bracket. The Warriors will receive a first-round bye with their regular season performance of just two losses. They are seeded as the top team in the bracket with a record of 17-2 as of Saturday, Feb. 15. The rest of the Substate-7 field includes Des Moines Lincoln, Mason City, second-seeded West Des Moines Valley, Des Moines North, and Marshalltown.

Waukee will begin their push for a third consecutive state tournament appearance with a second-round match-up between Lincoln and Mason City Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The game will be held inside Waukee Fieldhouse. Whoever the Warriors may face, it will be a favorable match-up. Waukee is 12-3 against the Railsplitters since 2007 and 17-1 over Mason City since 2006. Should they advance on, the Warriors would then head to Dallas Center-Grimes High School on March. 3 at 7 p.m.