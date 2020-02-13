LA PORTE CITY - Nevada’s Caden Jones is making his decision to try wrestling pay off after winning the 220-pound championship at the Class 2A sectional wrestling meet in La Porte City Saturday.

Jones began the season as part of the Nevada boys’ basketball program. He switched to wrestling and was rewarded for the decision with an impressive showing on Saturday.

Jones received a bye in the quarterfinals then pinned BCLUW- South Hardin’s Aiden Farnsworth in two minutes, 58 seconds to reach the finals, where he faced off against South Tama’s Rudy Papakee. Jones won an exciting 3-1 battle with Papakee to claim the sectional title at 220 and advance to districts with a 9-5 record.

Nevada’s Drew Robinson and Camdan Vincent also advanced to districts. They came in second at 106 and 285 respectively.

Robinson pinned South Tama’s Brody Chyma in 1:38 during the semifinals then lost by a 5-0 decision to seventh-ranked Carter Kolthoff of BCLUW-South Hardin in the championship match. Robinson had to compete in a wrestleback to keep his runner-up status, and he prevailed over West Marshall’s J.D. Downs by fall in 1:42 to take an impressive 31-5 record into districts.

Vincent opened with a bye then pinned East Marshall-GMG’s Isrreal Vargas in 5:23. In the championship match Vincent lost by fall to South Tama’s Kalem Schrock, putting him at 22-12 heading into districts.

Edgar Cabrera and Holden Fry just missed qualifying for districts as they came in third at 138 and 182 respectively.

Cabrera lost by a 9-5 decision to Union’s Lane Hennings in the semifinals then defeated South Tama County’s Brady Knode by a 12-5 score in the third-place match. Fry lost by fall to East Marshall’s Tayte Nauman in the semifinals then came back to pin West Marshall’s Kameron Malloy in 3:26 during the third-place match.

Luis Lopez also picked up a victory in placing fifth at 126 for the Cubs.

Lopez lost by fall to West Marshall’s Jake Vawter in the quarterfinals. He received a bye in the consolation semifinals then pinned BCLUW-South Hardin’s Nick Feldpausch in 2:49 during the fifth-place match.

As a team Nevada took sixth with 106 points. Union, the second-ranked team in 2A, scored 212 points to edge South Tama (206) and East Marshall-GMG (205) for the team championship.

The 2A district meet in Huxley takes place next Saturday at Ballard High School. The meet will start at noon.

Final team scores: 1. Union 212 points, 2. South Tama 206, 3. East Marshall-GMG 205, 4. West Marshall 155, 5. BCLUW- South Hardin 155.5, 6. Nevada 106.

Individual results - Nevada

106 pounds - 2. Drew Robinson, 2-1. 126 - 5. Luis Lopez, 1-1. 138 - 3. Edgar Cabrera, 1-1. 145 - 6. Theo Skelton, 0-2. 152 - 6. Sam Steele, 0-2. 182 - 3. Holden Fry, 1-1. 195 - 6. Nate Anderson, 0-2. 220 - 1. Caden Jones 2-0. 285 - 2. Camdan Vincent, 1-1.