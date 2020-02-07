Today’s sports on TV
(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Practice, Daytona, Fla.
12:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Practice, Daytona, Fla.
2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Practice, Daytona, Fla.
3:30 p.m. FS1 — ARCA Series
6 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Saturday Nitro Pomona
9 p.m. NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From San Diego
BOXING
8 p.m. SHO — Showtime Championship: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Men's Featherweight), Allentown, Pa.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m. ACCN — Miami at Florida State
CBSSN — Rhode Island at George Washington
ESPN — LSU at Auburn
ESPN2 — Kansas at TCU
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Temple
FOX — Michigan State at Michigan
FSNMW — DePaul at Georgetown
Noon CBS — Kentucky at Tennessee
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
1 p.m. CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
ESPN — Virginia at Louisville
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma
FSNMW — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m. FOX — Seton Hall at Villanova
2 p.m. NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
2:30 p.m. SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
3 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
CBSSN — South Florida at Memphis
ESPN — Virginia at Louisville
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPNU — Princeton at Columbia
FSNMW — Drake at Northern Iowa
4 p.m. NBCSN — St. Joseph's at La Salle
5 p.m. BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
CBSSN — St. John's at Creighton
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Baylor
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
7 p.m. ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
CBSSN — San Diego State at Air Force
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Iowa State
ESPNU — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
FS1 — Providence at Xavier
PAC-12N — California at Utah
7:30 p.m. SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
9 p.m. CBSSN — Boise State at Utah State
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s
ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona
ESPNU — California (Irvine) at California (Santa Barbara)
FS1 — Southern California at Arizona State
9:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m. BTN — Michigan State at Indiana
2:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE
1 p.m. ACCN — Loyola at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m. PAC-12N — Arizona at Portland State
12:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Western Michigan at Arizona
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m. BTN — Iowa at Michigan
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m. NBCSN — Four Continents Championships
GOLF
Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
7:30 p.m. GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Final Round, Victoria, Australia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. ESPN — UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes (Men's Light Heavyweight), Houston
NBA
7:30 p.m. ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL
1 p.m. NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg
6 p.m. NHLN — Toronto at Montreal
7 p.m. FSNMW — Dallas at St. Louis
RUGBY
9 a.m. NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales
11 a.m. ESPNEWS — MLR: Houston at Colorado
NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland vs. England
SKIING
1 p.m. NBCSN — FIS: Freestyle World Cup
2 p.m. NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
8:30 a.m. FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at VfL Wolfsburg
FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Schalke
11:20 a.m. FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen
11:30 a.m. NBC — Premier League: Watford at Brighton
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m. NBC — U.S. Track and Field
XFL
4 p.m. FOX — LA Wildcats at Houston
Today's sports on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m. KBUR-AM (1490), KBUR-FM (99.3), kbur.com, KILJ-FM (105.5), kilj.com and WCEZ-FM (93.9) — Nebraska at Iowa
7 p.m. KILJ-AM (1130) — Kansas State at Iowa State
PREP WRESTLING
Noon thewolvecast.com — Class 2A sectionals at Davenport Assumption
Noon thedogcast.com, thetigercast.com, thewarriorcast.com and thehuskycast.com — Class 1A sectional at Mediapolis
Noon theindiancast.com — Class 1A sectional at West Branch