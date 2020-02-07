Although the ground may be covered with snow and the gridiron is baren of action, conversations about football continue on. The Iowa High School Athletic Association recently released the new district alignments.

Class 1A

For another season, the Van Meter High School football team will reside within Class 1A for their gridiron campaign. Last season, the Bulldogs were in Class 1A’s District eight and that’s exactly where they’ll end up for the 2020-21 campaign as well. They will be joined by rather familiar faces as they do so. Coming back to grace the same district as Van Meter once again will be ACGC, Panorama, and West Central Valley. Joining up with the Bulldogs will be Woodward-Granger who has been a constant non-district foe for the Bulldogs over recent seasons. Across that entire slate of teams, Van Meter has suffered just two losses since the 2008-09 season. Carroll’s Kuemper Catholic will round out the Class 1A District-8 field.

Across Class 1A in general for the 2020 season, there will be a total of 54 teams and nine districts. There will be 16 playoff qualifiers nine automatic qualifiers and seven At-Large berths.

Class 3A

Within the Class 3A field in the Dallas County area, there isn’t a whole lot of movement for both the ADM and Dallas Center-Grimes football teams. Both the Tigers and the Mustangs will join back up on the football field after a two-year absence. ADM brings Winterset as two of the members from last year’s Class 3A District-9 field while DC-G brings Perry, a common opponent for both the Tigers and the Mustangs, from the Class 3A District-2 field from last year. Norwalk was a non-district opponent for DC-G last season while Des Moines Hoover enters the district having no connection to either ADM or DC-G in recent seasons.

Class 3A will wield 54 total teams across nine districts. There will be 16 playoff qualifiers including nine automatic qualifiers and seven at-large berths.

Class 4A

The 40-team Class 4A field will have a slightly different look in 2020. Instead of district champions receiving automatic playoff bids complete with a few at-large berths, there will just be 16 at-large berths to determine the playoff field. The field will be broken up into seven different groups. For the Waukee Warriors, they will reside in Group 6 along with Johnston, Linn-Mar, Waterloo West, and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.