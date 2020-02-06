GUTHRIE CENTER - The Nevada wrestling team had four wrestlers complete and one place at the Charger Invitational Saturday.

Camdan Vincent took sixth at 285 pounds for Nevada. Theo Skelton also picked up a victory for the Cubs on the day at 145.

Vincent was 1-3.

After receiving a bye in the first round Vincent lost by fall to Tri-County’s Alex Audesmore in the quarterfinals. Vincent came back to pin Riverside’s Nathan Messerschmidt in 4:42 during the consolation second round, but he lost by fall to Adair Casey/Guthrie Center’s Gage Butler by fall in the consolation third round

Vincent finished the day with a loss by fall in a rematch with Audesmore during the fifth-place match.

Skelton went 1-3. He won his first match over Riverside’s Rhett Bentley by fall in 53 seconds.

Skelton lost by fall to Moravia’s Connor Golston in the consolation first round, ACGC’s Cale Rowley in the consolation second round and Southeast Valley’s Jonah Siebert in the consolation third round.

Sam Steele (138) and Holden Fry (182) both went 0-2 for Nevada.

As a team Nevada placed 19th with 10 points. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the tournament with 195 points, Van Meter/Earlham was second with 172 and Manson Northwest Webster took third with 150.

Final team scores: 1. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 195 points, 2. Van Meter/Earlham 172, 3. Manson Northwest Webster 150, 4. Woodward-Granger 122, 5. Greene County 117.5, 6. AHSTW 115, 7. Tri-Center 102, 8. Panorama 98, 9. Riverside 92.5, 10. ACGC 90.5, 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 74, 12. Nodaway Valley 70, 13. Southeast Valley 65, 14. Ogden 51, 15. Underwood 43.5, 16. Moravia 39, 17. West Central Valley 32, 18. Coon Rapids Bayard 23, 19. Nevada 10.

Individual results - Nevada

138 pounds - Sam Steele, 0-2. 145 - Theo Skelton, 1-3. 182 - Holden Fry, 0-2. 285 - 6. Camdan Vincent, 1-3.

OGDEN - Nevada posted a 1-2 record in a quadrangular dual with Roland-Story, Ogden and Iowa Falls-Alden Jan. 30.

The Cubs defeated Roland-Story by a 48-36 score to avenge a loss to the Norse two weeks earlier. Nevada came up short to Ogden by a 39-30 score and suffered a 66-12 setback at the hands of Iowa Falls-Alden in going to 5-15 on the season.

Drew Robinson, Theo Skelton, Nate Anderson, Caden Jones and Camdan Vincent all won by fall for Nevada against Roland-Story.

Robinson pinned the Norse’s Ben Sarver in one minute, 29 seconds at 106 pounds. Skelton defeated Sam Charlston in 41 seconds at 152, Anderson ousted Joe Jarvis in 1:33 at 195, Jones toppled Max Petzenhauser in 3:20 at 220 and Vincent whipped Colin Hansen in 1:53 at 285.

Louis Lopez (132), Sam Steele (138) and Holden Fry (182) received forfeits against the Norse.

Robinson,Vincent, Fry and Skelton all scored a pin in the loss to Ogden.

Robinson stuck Ogden’s Levi Russo in 33 seconds and Vincent defeated David Hammer in 1:34. Fry pinned Tyler Kathman in 3:30 and Skelton whipped Jon Seeger in 1:20.

Zach Martinez also received a forfeit for Nevada against the Bulldogs at 138.

Robinson and Vincent were the only Cubs to earn a victory against Iowa Falls-Alden as they each went 3-0 for the evening.

Robinson pinned Ogden’s Tegan Oliver in 36 seconds. Vincent stuck the Bulldogs’ Kaiden Barkey in 25 seconds.

Nevada 48, Roland-Story 36

106 pounds - Drew Robinson (N) won by fall over Ben Sarver (RS), 1:29. 113 - Joe Hovick (RS) won by fall over Zach Stinn (N), 0:22. 120 - Colin Streit (RS) won by forfeit. 126 - Jay Sanderson (RS) won by forfeit. 132 - Luis Lopez (N) won by forfeit. 138 - Sam Steele (N) won by forfeit. 145 - Caden Sporleder (RS) won by fall over Cael Franzen (N), 5:21. 152 - Theo Skelton (N) won by fall over Sam Charlson (RS), 0:41. 160 - Jackson Sterle (RS) won by forfeit. 170 - Jesse Rechkemmer (RS) won by forfeit. 182 - Holden Fry (N) won by forfeit. 195 - Nate Anderson (N) won by fall over Joe Jarvis (RS), 1:33. 220 - Caden Jones (N) won by fall over Max Petzenhauser (RS), 3:20. 285 - Camdan Vincent (N) won by fall over Colin Hansen (RS), 1:53.

Ogden 39, Nevada 30

182 - Fry (N) won by fall over Tyler Kathman (O), 3:30. 195 - Xander Soder (O) won by fall over Anderson (N), 0:58. 220 - Blake Haub (O) won by fall over Jones (N), 4:55. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over David Hammer (O), 1:34. 106 - Drew Robinson (N) won by fall over Levi Russo (O), 0:33. 113 - Kale Munson (O) won by fall over Stinn (N), 0:39. 120 - Double forfeit. 126 - Dominic Degeneffe (O) won by decision over Lopez (N), 5-3. 132 - Double forfeit. 138 - Zach Martinez (N) won by forfeit. 145 - Avery McCloud (O) won by fall over Steele (N), 0:29. 152 - Skelton (N) won by fall over Jon Seeger (O), 1:20. 160 - Aiden Kathman (O) won by forfeit. 170 - Justus Rude (O) won by forfeit.

Iowa Falls-Alden 66, Nevada 12

160 - Colby McWherter (IFA) won by forfeit. 170 - Kyler Hadwiger (IFA) won by forfeit. 182: Nic Warrington (IFA) won by decision over Fry (N), 11-6. 195 - Kolbi Tjarks (IFA) won by decision over Nate Anderson (N), 7-6. 220 - McKade Eisentrager (IFA) won by fall over Jones (N), 2:54. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Kaiden Barkey (IFA), 0:25. 106 - Robinson (N) won by fall over Tegan Oliver (IFA), 0:36. 113 - Logan Kobe (IFA) won by fall over Stinn (N), 0:19. 120 - Tate Myers (IFA) won by forfeit. 126 - Brody Hoversten (IFA) won by fall over Lopez (N), 2:18. 132 - Caleb Robinson (IFA) won by forfeit. 138 - Alberto Salmeron (IFA) won by fall over Steele (N), 0:50. 145 - Gage Pohlman (IFA) won by fall over Martinez (N), 0:51. 152 - Juan Salmeron (IFA) won by fall over Skelton (N), 1:14.