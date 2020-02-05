Mya Merschman poured in 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Central Lee High School to a 67-37 win over Fort Madison in a non-conference girls basketball game at Donnellson Tuesday night.

Merschman, a 6-1 junior, made 13 of her 17 shots from the field for 76 percent. She sank all four of her 3-point attempts and all eight of her free throws.

Ella Sanders added 10 points and eight rebounds for Central Lee. Kaylynn Summers finished with five points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Brandy Walker led Fort Madison with 12 points. Molly Knipe scored 11 and Nadia Boeding added nine.

Central Lee (13-7) hosts Danville Thursday. Fort Madison (5-12) hosts Washington Friday.

NO. 12 ASSUMPTION 42, BURLINGTON 27: No. 12 (Class 3A) Assumption toppled Burlington in a non-conference game at Davenport.

Burlington (2-11) plays a Southeast Conference game at Mount Pleasant Thursday. Assumption is 12-5.

HOLY TRINITY 63, NO. 10 WEST BURLINGTON 56: The Crusaders stunned the Falcons in a South Division game at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.

Annaka Harris led the Falcons with 17 points, while Natalie Vandenberg scored 15 points. Leah Collier pulled down 12 rebounds for the Falcons, 10 of them on the offensive end, while harris had eight steals and seven assists.

W-MU 46, LONE TREE 38: The Wolves stated slowly but Winfield-Mount Union battled back for a North Division win at Lone Tree.

Lone Tree led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, but W-MU took over in the second period.

Keetyn Townsley led Winfield-Mount Union with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Bradie Buffington had seven points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots and four steals. Melina Oepping and Ali Cockerham each scored seven points and Jobey Malone added six. Lone Tree's Holley Johnson led all scorers with 13 points.

W-MU (11-9) hosts Louisa-Muscatine Thursday. Lone Tree is 10-9.

WAPELLO 54, L-M 23: The Arrows won their seventh straight game in a North Division contest against Louisa-Muscatine at Letts.

Wapello's Holly Massner scored 28 points and Eryka Dickey added 12. Destiny Miller scored eight points to lead Louisa-Muscatine.

Wapello (14-4) hosts No. 10 (Class 2A) Mediapolis Thursday. Louisa-Muscatine (10-9) plays at Winfield-Mount Union Thursday.

DANVILLE 44, CARDINAL 21: The Bears held Cardinal scoreless for the first quarter and coasted to a South Division win at Danville.

Bella Smith and Drew Fox scored 14 points each to lead Danville. Bre Yaley had seven and Ava Smith scored six.

Danville (7-12) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Thursday. Cardinal is 4-16.

HILLCREST 45, COLUMBUS 30: Hillcrest Academy ended its losing streak at 16 games with a win over the Wildcats at Kalona.

It was the the ninth straight loss for Columbus (1-18), which hosts Lone Tree Thursday. Hillcrest Academy improved to 2-17.

WACO 48, NEW LONDON 44: The Warriors grabbed a South Division win at New London.

WACO (5-15) hosts No. 9 (Class 1A) Notre Dame Thursday. New London (5-14) plays at No. 10 (Class 3A) West Burlington Thursday.

NO. 10 MEDIAPOLIS 56, PEKIN 38: The 10th-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes used a big second quarter to defeat Pekin in a North Division game at Mediapolis.

The Bullettes led just 14-13 after the first quarter, but launched a 19-2 run in the second period.

Helaina Hillyard scored 20 points to lead the Bullettes, while Mackenzie Springsteen added 11 points and Hailie Miller scored 10 points.

Mediapolis (18-1) plays at Wapello Thursday. Pekin fell to 11-5.

ILLINI WEST 64, WEST HANCOCK 41: The Chargers coasted past West Hancock at Carthage, Illinois.

Illini West (23-4) hosts Havana Thursday. West Hancock ended its regular season at 14-13.

GIRLS BOWLING

KEOKUK 2,813, MOUNT PLEASANT 2,157: Jasmine Saunders and Rachel Moore led the Chiefs to a victory at Arrowhead Bowl in Keokuk.

Saunders led Keokuk with a 231-187—418 series. Moore was right behind with a 221-195—416. Also rolling for Keokuk were Megan Cook (352), Rylee Johnson (342), Jadyan Messenger (318) and Carlee Heinz (204).

Alexis Wohlleber led Mount Pleasant with a 175-183—358. Other Panthers competing were Gillian Anderson (295), Arlouny Phosy (242), Megan Smith (224), Eden Svoboda (217) and Jackie Tansey (174).