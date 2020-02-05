Isabel Manning spent eight straight days in bed with Influenza B, running a temperature of 103, an IV in her arm replenishing her fluids through dehydration.

The Van Buren County High School junior no more than got back from that battle when she came down with the stomach flu, which again put her down for the count.

Manning finally is getting healthy, which is not good news for the Warriors' opponents.

Manning was back to her old self for Tuesday night's SEI Superconference South Division showdown with Class 1A's ninth-ranked Notre Dame.

Manning erupted for 13 points in the first quarter and the Warriors' smothering defense did the rest, leading Class 2A's sixth-ranked Van Buren to a resounding 53-25 victory at Father Minett Gymnasium.

The win avenged an earlier loss to the Nikes and put the Warriors a half-game up in the South Division.

The Warriors are getting healthy, which is good news for Van Buren County, but bad news for their opponents.

"I'm feeling a lot better. Winter hasn't been very good for me so far," said Manning, who scored 18 points. "I had Influenza B for a week and then I just had the stomach flu not too long ago. I was just kind of stagnant the whole week. Getting back into it was a little hard, but I'm back into it now."

"She's feeling better, but when she gets to the fourth quarter she gets short-winded. Her immune system just isn't back to normal. She probably would have had 50 if she was," Van Buren coach Matt Zeitler said.

Van Buren County (18-3 overall, 14-1 South Division) made sure there would be no repeat of the teams' first meeting. Manning buried a pair of 3-pointers, then added a short baseline jumper. She would hit another trey and another jumper as the Warriors took a 19-9 lead after one quarter.

"I couldn't do it without my teammates, their amazing passes and getting it to me. I couldn't have gotten the points that I did without them," Manning said.

"I thought we were ready to play. They came out and shot the ball really well. They played good. Credit to them. Matt had them ready to go. I wish them well in the tournament coming up." Notre Dame coach Jim Myers said.

Notre Dame (16-3, 13-1) could never get on track offensively. After Taylor Ackerman hit a pair of early 3-pointers, Zeitler switched to a 2-1-2 zone defense which the Nikes simply couldn't solve. Notre Dame was just 9-of-48 (18.7 percent) from the field on the night.

"That was our first time playing the 2-1-2 and it worked really well. We all worked really well together, feeding off each other and getting rebounds and starting on fastbreaks, so it went really well," Manning said.

"I know they were missing a kid (Katy Stephens), but that makes it even harder because we prepared for that kid to be here," Zeitler said. "We were running West Burlington's 3-2 to start off with. The point guard hit a couple threes, so we played a 2-1-2 the other night for the first time since these kids were freshmen. So that's what we played. It worked. We weren't going to come out of it. They only scored 25 points. That's pretty good."

While Manning had a hot start, 6-foot-3 senior Taryn Scheuermann, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, took command in the second half. With Scheuermann patrolling the paint, the Nikes could not attack the rim. And Scheuermann lit up the scoreboard, scoring 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half.

"That's what they do. Taryn starts off slow and normally finishes good. Isabel had 13 points in the first quarter. She comes out like a ball of fire," Zeitler said. "(Scheuermann) played hard. She was moving a going to the ball. It's go time. They know that. They've been around this for four years. It's time to go. It's the end of the year."

"We played hard. We just didn't finish. We didn't knock down shots. It's frustrating. We've already turned our focus to WACO at this point," Myers said.

VAN BUREN COUNTY (53)

Chloe Davidson 0-2 0-1 0, Madison Bartholomew 2-4 3-3 9, Salena Sayre 1-4 0-0 2, Isabel Manning 7-21 1-2 18, Taryn Scheuermann 9-16 4-6 22, Grace Davidson 1-2 0-2 2, Lexi Jirak 0-2 0-0 0, Sidney Zollars 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-51 8-14 53.

NOTRE DAME (25)

Rylie Todd 0-7 0-0 0, Taylor Ackerman 2-6 0-0 6, Reagan Engberg 3-7 0-0 6, Gabby Deery 0-8 2-2 2, Hope Ward 3-9 0-0 7, Madelyn Stutsman 1-5 0-0 3, Abby Korschgen 0-6 1-2 1. Totals: 9-48 3-4 25.

Score by quarters

Van Buren;19;7;10;17;—;53

Notre Dame;9;3;5;8;—;25

Fouls: Van Buren County 6, Notre Dame 13. Fouled out: Ward. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Van Buren County 5-17 (Manning 3-8, Bartholomew 2-4, Scheuermann 0-1, C.Davidson 0-2, Jirak 0-2), Notre Dame 4-22 (Ackerman 2-5, Ward 1-5, Stutsman 1-5, Engberg 0-3, Todd 0-4).

Records: Van Buren County 18-3 overall (14-1 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 16-3 (13-1).