Iowa State dropped a second-straight road game Sunday with a 79-71 loss at West Virginia.

Ashley Joens, the Big 12’s leading scorer, was saddled with foul trouble for much of the game, playing just seven first-half minutes due to three fouls. She finished with just 11 points.

Kristin Scott led the Cyclones with 16 points while Ines Nezerwa added 13 and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 10.

The Cyclones return to Hilton Coliseum this week with a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday against Oklahoma State. They also host Oklahoma on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by Cyclones.tv.