New London High School had four individual champions and the Tigers won the Southeast Iowa Superconference wrestling tournament at Lone Tree Saturday.

Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville had three individual champions and took second in the team standings.

Winning titles for the Tigers were Josh Glendening (120 pounds), Gabe Carter (160), Gavin Holmes (182) and Cameron Raines (195).

ND-WB/Danville champions were Blaine Frazier (113), Sam West (132) and Grifen Molle (138).

Wapello's Daniel Meeker became a four-time conference champion, claiming the title at 145.

Mediapolis crowned a champion in Quinton Aney at 126, while Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union had champions in Lane Scorpil (106) and Noah Freeman (170). WACO had a champion in Jaden Williams at 152, while Louisa-Muscatine's Gabe Hayes won the championship at 285.

Team standings:

1. New London, 195; 2. Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville, 154.5; 3. Wapello, 142; 4. Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, 140; 5. Pekin, 108; 6. Highland, 105; 7. Louisa-Muscatine, 84.5; 8. Mediaipolis, 75; 9. WACO, 72; 10. Lone Tree, 38; 11. Van Buren, 27; 12. Cardinal, 20.

The championship matches:

106 pounds – Lane Scorpil (C/W-MU) dec. Bryce Thompson (High), 14-7; 113 – Blaine Frazier (ND-WB/D) dec. Marcel Lopez (NL), 3-1; 120 – Josh Glendening (NL) pinned Chase Witte (Wap), 3:43. 126 – Quinton Aney (Med) dec. Jalen Collins (WACO), 7-0; 132 – Samuel West (ND-WB/D) pinned Mitchell Moore (Wap), 2:54. 138 – Grifen Molle (ND-WB/D) dec. Dominic Lopez (NL), 10-6; 145 – Daniel Meeker (Wap) dec. CJ Walrath (ND-WB/D), 7-2; 152 – Jaden Williams (WACO) dec. Caden Benz (Med), 6-5; 160 – Gabe Carter (NL) major dec. Hayden Calvelage (L-M), 14-0. 170 – Noah Freeman (C/W-MU) major dec. Currey Jacobs (NL), 12-2; 182 – Gavin Holmes (NL) pinned Cole Jarrett (ND-WB/D), 5:10; 195 – Cameron Raines (NL) dec. Chance Malone (C/W-MU), 6-3; 220 – Mason Juhl (Pekin) dec. Keegan Akers (Med), 11-4; 285 – Gabe Hayes (L-M) dec. Seth Schurr (C/W-MU), 4-0.

FORT MADISON CRUISES: Fort Madison High School’s Diego Lozano won the 220-pound class and the Bloodhounds coasted to the team championship in the 14-team Southern Iowa Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfield.

Fort Madison amassed 204.5 points for the title, well beyond runner-up Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s 134. Burlington, with one individual champion, finished fifth with 109 points. Keokuk was seventh at 80.5. Mount Pleasant also had an individual champion and finished eighth with 74.5 points.

Lozano needed just 24 seconds to pin Keokuk’s Tristyn O’Connor in the final round.

Fort Madison scored in all 14 weight classes. Two Bloodhounds finished second in their weight classes – Owen Kruse at 120 pounds and Danen Settles (285). Fort Madison had four third place finishers – Matthew Steffensmeier (113), Will Larson (138), Quinton Ross (145) and Mason Schau (152).

Taking fourth place for the Bloodhounds were Gage Roberts (126) and Gavin Wiseman (132). Fort Madison had three fifth-place finishers – Emmett Kruse (106), Nathan Steffensmeier (160) and Austin Ensminger (170). Bryce Britton finished sixth at 195 pounds.

Burlington’s Tyler Hartman won the 195-pound championship, pinning Clarke’s Tyler Binning in 1:35 of the championship match.

Three Grayhounds finished second in their divisions – Duncan Delzell (132), River Belger (138) and Julian Perez-Hall (170). Daniel Remele (220) took third place for Burlington and Nash Garlow was fifth at 182.

Burlington’s Ian Taylor (132) and Nolan Simpson (160) each finished seventh and Nick Wegmann finished eighth at 145.

Keokuk’s top finishers were O’Connor at 220 and Dylan Jeffers at 182. Both finished second. Corey Skinner (160) was fourth. Levi Boudewyn (138) and Kolbe Barnes (195) both finished fifth. Zack Glasscock (170) was seventh and Kaleb Spurgeon (152) was eighth.

Mount Pleasant’s Corbin Broecker won the title at 126 pounds with a 9-7 decision over Knoxville’s Gabe Gordon in the finals.

The Panthers’ Jaden Davis finished second at 160 and Carson Coleman (120) was third. Mount Pleasant had seventh place finishers in Bowen Davis (120), Gannon McNamee (138), Chayse Irving (152) and Dylan Cowick (182). Abby Blint finished eighth at 106 pounds.