PLEASANT HILL — It’s hard to convince Gabe Greenlee that there is such a thing as a good time to lose. The Ames High junior is driven enough, and committed enough, to believe that a loss shouldn’t be something that is necessary to regain focus.

Although, when Greenlee suffered his first loss of the season last weekend at the Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale, it woke something up inside him. The Little Cyclones’ heavyweight was determined to make that setback work to his advantage as he revved up for the postseason.

“I know I can beat anybody in the state,” Greenlee said. “I’ve just gotta go out and wrestle as hard as I can. It’s never a good time to lose, but this was a good time because it motivates me. It’s definitely going to keep me going in the last kick of the season.”

The mission Greenlee embarked on after that loss to rectify his feelings about it began in earnest last week, but was put on display Friday night. He blazed through his competition at the CIML Invitation, recording three pins along the way to capture his first conference title.

After a first-round bye, Greenlee recorded falls in 99 and 90 seconds to set up a showdown with previously undefeated Jordan Anderson of Marshalltown. A workman-like first period set up the shot Greenlee needed to get Anderson to the mat and lock up a cradle for a few back points to build an early lead.

An escape in the second period helped Greenlee keep his distance, but the junior was able to rediscover some aggression in the third. His long arms reeled in another takedown and cradle, but this time he finished it off, recording the fall in 4 minutes, 53 seconds for the CIML crown.

“I’d like to see him attempt more offense,” Ames assistant coach Justin Greenlee, Gabe’s dad, said. “He got two or three takedowns, but they weren’t the ones where he was going out and taking them. I think he can do that. So a little bit of work left to do in these last few weeks of the season, but really good, solid wrestling. No mistakes.”

That mantra of no mistakes took on another meaning after the loss last weekend. ADM’s Kaden Sutton caught Greenlee in a bad position for a second-period pin. Technique and fundamentals got away from Greenlee (34-1) in his lone setback of the season, which gave him a painful, but important, reminder as he prepares for districts, which is in two weeks.

“Staying in better position, not getting sloppy on bottom like I did in that match and just making sure I do everything 100 percent,” Greenlee said of his focus the past week.

As a heavyweight, Greenlee also typically faces body types that are somewhat dissimilar to his because he’s upwards of 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 and was close to 30 pounds lighter than his title-match opponent. His attention to detail has to be what Greenlee leans on.

“He’s believing in himself,” Ames coach Andy Fecht said. “He’s going out and physically dominating these guys. Early in the season he had some matches where he was a little hesitant to open up and let it fly. He knows when he gets it after it that good things can happen.”

Ames also had four top-eight finishers at the CIML meet — Jordan Corrieri (6th at 132), Brady Burkheimer (7th at 152), Kyle Church (8th at 182) and Kyler Hall (8th at 220) — but Greenlee provides perhaps the best run at a state title for Ames. He just needs to keep his focus.

“I’m a lot more motivated (after the loss last weekend),” Gabe Greenlee said. “I still don’t quite feel like I’m at 100 percent. Every time I go out there and wrestle I’m doing the best I can. In a way I’m kind of worried for people when I am.”

CIML Invitational — Ames individual results (top 8 finishers)

132 — Jordan Corrieri (6th); Ben Alvarado (Des Moines Lincoln) won by decision over Jordan Corrieri (Ames), 8-2, in fifth-place match

152 — Brady Burkheimer (7th); Brady Burkheimer (Ames) won by fall over Quincy Jones (Des Moines Roosevelt), 0:34, in seventh-place match

182 — Kyle Church (8th); Jack Hutchison (Johnston) won by fall over Kyle Church (Ames), 3:18, in seventh-place match

220 — Kyler Hall (8th); Ralston Rumley (Dowling Catholic) won by decision over Kyler Hall (Ames), 3-1, in seventh-place match

285 — Gabe Greenlee (1st); Gabe Greenlee (Ames) won by fall over Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown), 4:53, in first-place match