One trait Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw could always count on as she grew up was her high level of confidence. On the basketball court, the athletic guard didn’t hesitate in one-on-one situations and could easily analyze the looks presented by the defense.

When Espenmiller-McGraw got to Iowa State for her freshman year, however, some of that confidence she so readily counted on as a youngster wavered a bit.

“It is just all a big learning experience,” Espenmiller-McGraw said. “I would just say I’ve gotta keep staying positive with myself and know that it always gets better.”

Hitting the proverbial wall happens to most freshmen during their first season out of high school, and Espenmiller-McGraw was no exception. Tough outings like the ones she had at Oklahoma and against Kansas State this season are all part of a painful, but necessary, learning process.

If the last two games are any indication, however, it seems like Espenmiller-McGraw’s confidence is returning in a pretty major way.

Last weekend, the 5-foot-10 Espenmiller-McGraw had a career-high 20 points in 33 minutes, and followed it up with a 17-point performance in 30 minutes at No. 2 Baylor.

The spotlight, finally, isn’t feeling too big for her. The comfort and confidence have been restored.

“When you play a game like that (at Baylor), a lot of times you have players that kind of hide,” ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. “They’re in the game but not really playing.

“Maggie wasn’t one of those people. I thought she competed. Didn’t back down from taking a shot, took the ball to the basket. I thought she played really, really well.”

Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott are integral pieces for the Cyclones (12-7, 4-4) if the team has hope to make the NCAA tournament, but Espenmiller-McGraw’s recent emergence could be a significant boost to that effort if it can be sustained. The next opportunity for her to test that rediscovered confidence will be at West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Sunday (ESPNU).

Playing well in the Big 12 would likely give anyone confidence, but for Espenmiller-McGraw, who spent her last year of high school at Southeast Polk, to stand out against the defending national champion adds another layer to the good vibe. She was 6 for 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from 3-point range.

“It was a really cool experience just because they are the best of the best,” Espenmiller-McGraw said. “That shows me I have no reason to doubt my confidence. If I keep working hard, I can do whatever I set my mind to.”

Other than traveling along the path to build her confidence, Espenmiller-McGraw also had to figure out how to play a variety of positions on the perimeter. She has spent time at point guard and on the wing, mixing and matching roles when the lineup has called for it.

Now that she’s had a couple solid performances under her belt, any changes in Espenmiller-McGraw’s role moving forward can be easier to process. It also allows Fennelly to put more trust in his young guard, too.

“We’re playing her at point guard against maybe one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Fennelly said. “That’s really not fair, but I told her life’s not fair. Let’s just go. She’s handled it great, and hopefully, this is the start of what’s going to be a really good career for her.”