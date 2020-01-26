Home season opens April 13 at Community Field.

The future of minor league baseball in Burlington may hang in limbo, but the 2020 schedule for the Burlington Bees is flourishing.

The Bees, the Class A Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have a home lineup chock full of exciting promotions for the upcoming season, which begins April 13 against Wisconsin.

Bees general manager Kim Parker is excited about the schedule she and her staff have put together for the 2020 season at Community Field.

"We have something for everybody throughout the season," Parker said. "We want to get people excited to come out in 2020 and we have a strong schedule right from the beginning."

It all starts on Opening Night when NBC Digital will be at Community Field filming a documentary.

"We want to pack the ballpark for that one for sure," Parker said.

Many other one-night special events are planned throughout the season.

The popular Bark at the Park event has been turned into a series of four events and renamed Pups and Pints. Mediapolis Veterinary Clinic will sponsor a giveaway bobble head dog in memory of Rookie, the Bees late ballpark dog. A special package price will include admission for one human, one dog, a beer and a dog treat.

A new series of promos called Nerd Out Nights will include opportunities for wannabe knights, wizards, pirates, Goonies and gamers to geek out with fellow fanatics. That will begin May 30 with Medieval Night, followed by Goonies and Pirates Night on June 20, Retro Game Night on July 10 and Wizard Night on Aug. 8.

There will Nurse Appreciation Day on May 3, Emergency Responders Night on May 15, Armed Forces Night on May 16, Teacher Appreciation Night on May 28, School's out for Summer Bash on June 5, American Cancer Society Night/Cancer Survivors Night on June 6, Latin Heritage Night on July 11, Back to School Carnival Bash on Aug. 13 and Kickoff to College Football Night on Aug. 14.

In addition there will be a Mother's Day event in conjunction with the Art Center and a Day for Dads.

There are eight postgame fireworks shows spread throughout the season. Fireworks nights will be June 6 and 20, July 3, 11 and 25, Aug. 8, 14 and 29.