Iowa Lakes Community College (ILCC) handed the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) men’s basketball team a 69-59 loss January 22 at Estherville, ending the Bears’ 10-game winning streak.

DMACC came into the game ranked third in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll. ILCC is ranked 11th. The Bears fell to 17-3 overall and 5-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) with the loss. ILCC never trailed after scoring 14 unanswered points in the first half to open up a 16-5 advantage. The Bears trailed by as many as 17 points in the half and were down 39-24 at halftime. ILCC led by as many as 18 points in the second half and its lead was never less than five points. DMACC trailed 60-55 after a three-point basket by sophomore Zach Lester of Clear Lake with 3 minutes, 55 seconds to play, but ILCC pulled away behind a 7-2 run for a 67-57 advantage with 1:10 remaining.

Freshman Ryan Schmitt of Van Meter led DMACC with 17 points and sophomore Demarion Bariffe-Smith of Skokie, Ill., and Lester finished with 13 and 11 points respectively.

The Bears shot 36 percent, hitting 20 of 55 field-goal attempts. They were 6-of-22 from three-point range and 13-of-20 from the free-throw line. ILCC had a 41-26 advantage on the boards with Schmitt and Bariffe-Smith hauling down six rebounds apiece to lead DMACC. Freshman Willie Guy of Cedar Rapids dished out seven assists and Schmitt blocked two shots.

The DMACC men’s basketball team will host Southwestern Community College (SWCC) Jan. 25 inside the DMACC gymnasium. Game time is 3 p.m. SWCC is 7-14 overall and 1-4 in the ICCAC.