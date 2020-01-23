As they open series play in less than two weeks away, Peru State is announcing its 2020 baseball schedule.



With the November release of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) preseason rankings, Peru State finds themselves out of the top six. The top six teams predicted to finish first to sixth in the Heart in 2020 are 1st – Central Methodist (Mo.), 2nd – Baker (Kan.), 3rd – Clarke (Iowa), 4th – William Penn (Iowa), 5th – Benedictine (Kan.), and 6th – Mount Mercy (Iowa).



The Bobcats' first games of the 2020 season will be on the road when they travel to Wichita, Kan., to take on Friends on Jan 31 at 2 p.m. and then on Feb. 1 they play Friends University in a double header at noon & 2 p.m.



The following week the Cats' will head down to Kansas City, Mo. on Feb. 8 and 9 to play Avila in doubleheaders both days beginning at 1 p.m. The following weekend, the Bobcats head down to Plainview, Texas, to play a four-game series against Wayland Baptist on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 (1 & 3 p.m.). The weekend after, Peru State will travel back down south to Bartlesville, Okla., for another four-game series against #13 Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Feb. 21 and 22 (1 & 3 p.m.).



On Feb. 29 the Bobcats' will finally being playing in front of a home crowd when they take on Missouri Valley (1 & 3 p.m.) in a double header for the first conference game of the season.



Two days later the Cats' are back on the road to Fayette, Mo., for a big road test against the preseason favorite in the conference #20 Central Methodist University (1 & 3 p.m.). Then, the Bobcats travel to Lamoni, Iowa, for a three-game series against conference foe Graceland.



The Bobcats will get to stay home for three straight home dates. The first two days are versus conference foe Grand View on Mar. 14 and 15. The 'Cats will then host non-conference opponent Briar Cliff (Iowa) on Mar. 17.



Senior Day is planned for Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m. when Clarke (Iowa) comes to town to play at the Centennial Complex. The Pride are projected to finish third in the conference this year.



That same day, the College's Foundation will be hosting its annual baseball reunion. More details will come for the reunion later in the spring.



A new format is being used by the conference in terms of regular-season play. For the teams in their respective division, on the first day, the games will be 7 and 9 innings. On the second day, the teams will be playing nine innings. For cross division play, it will be a double header of seven innings each game.



The Heart post-season tournament will feature the top five teams from each division. The tournament will begin on April 30 with the bottom four seeds playing in the first round in a single elimination format. The top eight teams will play in a double elimination tournament at US Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo.



For the complete schedule, please go to: https://pscbobcats.com/sports/baseball/schedule