It took a while for the Southeastern Community College men's basketball team to get going, but once it did, the Blackhawks couldn't be stopped.

Burlington native Dadrian Hoambrecker came off the bench to knock down three 3-pointers and pilfer a steal that led to a layup by Boubacar Kamissoko and spark 25th-ranked SCC to a 65-42 victory over Marshalltown in the Region XI opener Saturday night at the Marshalltown Student Activity Center.

After a slow start in a see-saw game for much of the first half, Hoambrecker lifted the Blackhawks to a 30-21 halftime lead and the Blackhawks never looked back.

"It was ugly, but this is just a tough place to play. My hands are still cold. It's cold in here. It can't be more that 45 or 50 degrees in here," SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins said in his postgame radio show. "

SCC (16-4 overall, 1-0 Region XI) scored the first points of the game on a pair of free throws by Elias Ezenekwem who scored a team-high 13 points.

Marshalltown (4-16, 0-1) was held scoreless for the first four minutes before Jaylin Scott scored on a jumper from the free-throw line.

The teams traded the lead for much of the first half before Hoambrecker came in an knocked down a 3-pointer, then tipped a pass which led to a layup by Kamissoko in the final minute of thre first half.

Hoambrecker scored nine points and had a team-high two steals.

"Dadrian played great," Watkins said. "He played with a lot of energy. That's what I'm asking him to do."

Marshalltown opened the second half with a 5-0 run before Diew Moses canned a trey to stem the tide.

SCC's bench outscored the Tigers' bench, 18-8.

SCC limited Marshalltown to just 29.6 percent shooting from the field, including just 1 for 12 behind the 3-point arc.

"This was a great learning situation for our guys," Watkins said. "I like the way our guys responded in the second half."

SCC plays host to sixth-ranked Indian Hills (17-2, 0-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington.

SCC (65)

Boubacar Kamissoko 3-7 1-2 7, Diew Moses 2-2 1-2 6, Elias Ezenekwe 4-8 5-6 13, Aaris Bonds 4-8 1-3 9, Carlos Lemus, Jr. 6-10 0-0 12, Camryn Weston 1-3 1-2 4, Gavin Kies 0-3 0-0 0, Steven Melina 0-1 0-0 0, Kany Rey 0-4 0-0 0, Miganeh Abdi 1-6 0-0 3, Rron Ukaj 1-1 0-0 2, Dadrian Hoambrecker 3-6 0-0 9. Totals: 25-59 9-15 65.

MARSHALLTOWN (42)

Caleb Jacobs 6-13 0-2 12, Jaylin Scott 3-13 0-0 6, Eric Amandiola 1-8 2-3 5, Craig Phillip 3-6 5-7 11, Jacob Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Roger Guardiola 0-0 0-0 0, Myles Broadie 0-1 0-0 0, Quavon Blackwood 0-4 0-0 0, Derrick Paige 1-4 0-0 2, Chayce Leslie 0-1 0-0 0, JyDonn Griffith 2-4 2-2 6. Totals: 16-54 9-14 42.

Halftime: SCC 32, Marshalltown 32. Fouls: SCC 16, Marshalltown 18. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: SCC 6-22 (Hoambrecker 3-6, Moses 1-1, Weston 1-1, Abdi 1-5, Kamissoko 0-1, Ezenekwe 0-1, Bonds 0-1, Rey 0-1, Kies 0-2, Lemus 0-3), Marshalltown 1-12 (Amadiola 1-3, Blackwood 0-1, Paige 0-1, Jacobs 0-2, Scott 0-5). Rebounds: SCC 35 (Bonds 9), Marshalltown 27 (Phillip 7). Assists: SCC 8 (Lemus 4), Marshalltown 4 (Jacobs 3). Steals: SCC 6 (Hoambrecker 2), Marshalltown 8 (Scott 2, Amandiola 2). Blocks: SCC 3 (Bonds 2), Marshalltown 0. Turnovers: SCC 14 (Kamissoko 4), Marshalltown 11 (Jacobs 4).

Records: SCC 16-4 overall (1-0 Region XI, Marshalltown 4-16 (0-1).