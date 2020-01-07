Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly kept warning his team about Texas at halftime. Just three days earlier, Fennelly had watched the Longhorns melt down in the third quarter and watched Texas coach Karen Aston call out her team’s play during that frame in her postgame press conference that day. Fennelly figured it would inspire the Longhorns when they came to Ames on Monday night.

Texas used a second half surge that began in the third quarter, just like Fennelly predicated, to beat the Cyclones 81-75 before an announced crowd of 9,259 fans at Hilton Coliseum Monday night. The loss was Iowa State’s first in Big 12 Conference play, dropping the Cyclones to 9-4 on the season and 1-1 in league play. And it all unfolded just like Fennelly feared it would, with a strong third quarter by Texas.

“The whole halftime I told our kids, ‘You better get ready because they’re coming,’’’ Fennelly said. “And they did.”

The third quarter was what ultimately doomed Texas in its Big 12 season opener to TCU. The Horned Frogs outscored Texas 23-13 in the quarter before beating the Longhorns. But it wasn’t a problem for Texas on Monday in Ames. The Longhorns used the third quarter to their advantage this time around, hitting six shots in a row and going on a 12-0 run to pull away from Iowa State. When it was all said and done, Iowa State, which was still within striking distance of Texas before the run, trailed 55-39, falling into a hole it never could climb out of.

“That part in the third quarter, they pretty much knocked us out,” Fennelly said.

What made it even more difficult was the fact that the Cyclones were bracing for it. Iowa State, which went 0-for-6 from the field during the run, couldn’t do anything to slow down the Longhorns.

“We knew that it was going to come,” said Iowa State’s Kristin Scott.

The writing was certainly on the wall. And it wasn’t just from Fennelly’s pregame prediction. After Iowa State jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter, Texas started tightening down with its defense. The Longhorns pressured the ball, got in the faces of Iowa State star Ashley Joens and tried to fight off every pass and shot. Even inbounding the ball was a problem for the Cyclones who couldn’t keep up with the physicality of Texas.

It started working at the end of the first half with Iowa State going scoreless for the final 2 minutes and 45 seconds of the first half.

“After getting off to a good start, they punched us in the mouth and made the game a street fight and we couldn’t handle it,” Fennelly said.

Fennelly was asked if the physicality compared to anyone else he’s seen.

“Our football team, maybe,” Fennelly said.

In all seriousness, the relentless defense by Texas worked, forcing Iowa State into 18 turnovers including 11 times in the first half. Joens, Iowa State’s scoring star finished with 18 points but was limited to just four in the first half. She attempted just four field goals in the first half. Scott added 24 points and 14 rebounds. Adriana Camber also added 12 points.

But the book on Iowa State, Fennelly said, may be out. The way it reads: Get physical with the Cyclones.

“We just have to understand that the way to play us is just to maul us and beat Ashley Joens up,” Fennelly said. “That’s how everybody’s done it so far and that’s going to continue. It’s not going to change.”

So, what does that mean moving forward? Even Fennelly wasn’t quite sure.

“We’ve just got to learn from it,” he said. “We’ve got to be smarter. We’ve got to put our kids in better positions. Change our offense maybe a little bit.”