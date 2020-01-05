Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury recently announced the December Peru State athletes of the month as Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) and Henry Tanksley (Lincoln).



Both Marsh-Contreras and Tanksley have been leaders on their respective basketball teams.



A 5-7 guard, Marsh-Contreras is the team's leader in points (18.09), assists (3.36 per game), and steals (1.91 per game).



Marsh-Contreras is presently ranked in four different NAIA Individual Top 50 categories: 12th in points per game (18.091), 19th in three-point field goals made per game (2.727), 24th in three-point field goals made (30), and 24th in total scoring (199).



A sophomore, Marsh-Contreras had a season-high 26 points against Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds against Baker (Kan.).



Tanksley, a junior 6-4 guard, leads the Bobcat men's basketball team in scoring averaging 17.92 points per contest.



Currently, Tanksley is ranked in two NAIA Individual Top 50 categories: 30th in points per game (17.917) and 46th in total scoring (215).



Against Northwestern (Iowa), Tanksley went off for 39 points. He had his season-high rebound total of eight against Dordt (Iowa).



Athletic director Albury noted, "Alyssa and Henry have proven to be leaders on their respective teams so far during the basketball season."