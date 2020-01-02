ORLANDO, Fla. — This was supposed to be the best season in Iowa State football history. The last few years in Matt Campbell’s program told us the growth curve was a straight line, continuously pointing upward. The infrastructure was in place to make 2019 special.

What happened this season, which included a 33-9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl for a 7-6 record, was a reminder that growth is not a straight line. It’s non-linear.

Expectations were undoubtedly lofty for the 2019 Cyclones, and they fell short. They even came up short of some of the more moderate predictions of this year. This season, which featured four one-score losses and the most lopsided loss in three years, should fuel offseason workouts.

“I’ve got to reflect on this game and the whole season,” sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy said last week. “I know I’m not going to let this eat at me for the rest of my life or anything, but I’m going to learn from it. It’s going to suck looking at the film, but that’s part of it. I’ll watch it probably tomorrow or something. Let this sort of die down and reflect on it.”

This season, despite its end and shortcomings along the way, was still a rarity when put in context with the history of the program. Another bowl selection, the 15th-ever, can’t be discounted. Neither can a third-straight winning record in conference play and overall. Where ISU had fallen five years ago to where it ascended might have felt unrealistic.

“Four years ago there wasn’t even a thought that we could compete with teams like (Notre Dame), there was no thought we could compete with the best teams in our conference and to be quite honest with you I don’t know if there were a lot of people that thought we would compete with our rival in our own state,” Campbell said. “Now you fast-forward to a season like this and I knew this was going to be a really unique and challenging year because this was a team where there were great expectations put on the football team and yet there was so much youth and so many young players that had to step in in critical roles in this team.”

It seemed as though this team, despite its youth and inexperience in key positions, would have the gumption to overcome some of those things. A triple-overtime win against Northern Iowa in the opener, in which Purdy dove on a fumble in the final extra period, gave warning signs, but maybe the ball could bounce the Cyclones’ way enough times for a special teams.

The loss to Iowa, which will forever be remembered for a collision between teammates and a muffed punt that ended comeback hopes, made the mountain look much steeper. A dominating win against Louisiana-Monroe followed with a choppy performance against Baylor occuring the next week. This team handled its weaker opponents, but struggled against good ones.

“Going through these experiences and being really close and understanding that there are six, seven, eight plays in a game that dictate what happen in the end result, I think our kids feel it,” Campbell said. “I think why you’re so disappointed is because you feel how close you really are to where you want to be.

“But again, those six, seven, eight plays, saying that and doing that are two different things and I’m the first guy to know that and understand that. So getting over that hump, taking that next step, boy, that’s a great challenge and it’s a great challenge for Iowa State football, but no greater challenge that I’d rather tackle than that challenge right there and I know our coaching staff feels the same way.”

Purdy was one of the top statistical quarterbacks in the country this year. He broke or tied 18 school records and was the first quarterback to start every game in a season since Austen Arnaud (2008). As a result, Charlie Kolar produced an All-American season. Tarique Milton, Deshaunte Jones and La’Michael Pettway thrived. Breece Hall looks like he’s set up well for the future. The defense wasn’t the same unit as either of the last two years, but still respectable.

This season will ultimately be defined, however, by what could have been. What if that muffed punt against Iowa is caught? What if Baylor misses a field goal? What if Purdy doesn’t throw three interceptions against Oklahoma State? What if that two-point play is converted at Oklahoma?

Those are all questions that don’t have easy answers. What Campbell and the seniors that are leaving the program hope is that whomever returns in 2020 is equipped to find solutions in the offseason. That infrastructure that was in place for 2019 will largely return next fall; minus some veterans on the offensive and defensive lines. The 2020 team will be oozing experience.

“One of the things we’re a lot close to today than we were even a year ago is a lot of guys got unbelievable opportunity to be able to be put in critical situations,” Campbell said, “maybe better than we’ve ever been in our program.”

The departing senior class, which signed with ISU on a promise of winning, went to three bowl games and was part of the program’s most successful three-year stretch in 40 years. Jones, Ray Lima, Marcel Spears, Steve Wirtel, Josh Knipfel and company all left something behind.

“They show you how to stay the process,” junior safety Greg Eisworth said. “They taught up how to work, how to grind, what it takes to be an Iowa State Cyclone. Pursuing something that’s never been done here is tough and I feel like those guys made it a little bit easier for us and showed us the way. Just kind of passing the torch now.”

What can ultimately be learned from the 2019 Cyclones is that growth isn’t a straight line. It never has been. Building a program is messy. There are triumphs and setbacks. The 2020 team will face similar expectations to this group, but will have a perspective that the 2019 team didn’t.

“I think it is fair to say, man, those level of expectations needs to continue to be high,” Campbell said. We want them to be high and we’re not going to shy away from them being high.”