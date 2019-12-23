Iowa State is back in a bowl game after a roller coaster regular season that saw the Cyclones lose three games by four points, but win at least seven regular season games for the third-straight year. Coach Matt Campbell and Co. finished with a winning record in Big 12 play and was once again in the top half of the league. Here’s how they got there.

No. 21 Iowa State 29, Northern Iowa 26, 3OT

It was a somewhat inauspicious start to a season filled with dreams of a Big 12 title game berth. The Cyclones outgained UNI 174-92 in the first half, but fell behind 13-10 after three quarters when a Brock Purdy fumble was returned 53 yards for a touchdown.

Connor Assalley booted a short field goal in the final minute of regulation to tie it, and Brock Purdy recovered a fumble at the one-yard line of the third overtime to preserve the game. Sheldon Croney punched it in to help ISU survive quarterback Will McElvain and the Panthers.

No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17

ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast its show from Ames for the first time, and the CyHawk rivalry added another memorable chapter to its record. Two weather delays totaling 2 hours, 55 minutes accompanied a defensive struggle that saw ISU lead 7-6 at halftime.

The Cyclones led 14-9 after three quarters, scoring on 51 and 73-yard scores, but couldn’t put together consistent drives, allowing the Hawkeyes to climb back with field goals.

Iowa went on a field goal inside three minutes, but ISU had a late chance to respond. A muffed punt gave Iowa the ball back with 97 seconds remaining to ice a fifth-straight Hawkeyes win in the series.

Iowa State 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20

Turnovers ended each of the first two ISU drives, but the Cyclones left little doubt after that. ISU scored on 12-straight possessions and set a school record for yards in a single game (714). Purdy threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for three more.

Re-al Mitchell threw and ran for a touchdown, Jake Hummel added a pick-six and Sean Shaw caught two late touchdowns in help the Cyclones win going away.

Baylor 23, Iowa State 21

An offense that looked unstoppable against Louisiana-Monroe the week before was almost non-existent for ISU through three quarters in Waco. Assalley missed two field goals, and crucial interception kept the Cyclones at bay. The Bears scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 20-0.

A short Johnnie Lang scamper put ISU on the board and started a furious rally in the final stanza. The sophomore running back caught a touchdown to cut the deficit to six, and after a second-straight stop by the defense, Purdy found Charlie Kolar for a 20-yard scoring pass and a 21-20 lead with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left.

ISU couldn’t get a third stop, however, and the Bears kicked a 38-yard game winner with 21 seconds left.

Iowa State 49, TCU 24

Coming off a choppy offensive performance, the Cyclones wasted no time against the Horned Frogs, scoring three first-half touchdowns to lead 21-3 at the break. O’Rien Vance powered the defense from the middle, tallying 8 tackles with 6.5 sacks on the season. Enyi Uwazurike scored a defensive touchdown off a Horned Frogs fumble.

Iowa native and TCU quarterback Max Duggan utilized his dual-threat ability to cut the deficit to 35-24 in the fourth quarter, but ISU was able to cap drives with rushing touchdowns by Purdy and Lang to give the Cyclones their first Big 12 win.

Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14

Another slow start plagued ISU when Purdy’s pass, intended for Kene Nwangwu, was bobbled then picked off and returned for a touchdown. The difference this time, however, was that the Cyclones found some stability on the ground with a highly touted freshman.

Breece Hall rushed 26 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the win, establishing himself as the go-to back. The Mountaineers tied the game at 14-all going into the break, but the Cyclones outscored them 24-0 in the second half for their second-straight Big 12 win.

Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 24

The Cyclones flipped the script from their previous trip to Texas, jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first half. Kolar and La’Michael Pettway were mismatches against the Red Raiders’ defense, and Purdy was 23 of 32 for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Hall had an encore as the primary back that rivaled his breakout. He rushed 19 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns — the freshman also caught three passes for 73 yards. The win was ISU’s fourth-straight in the series against Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27

Three big plays surrendered and fourth-quarter turnovers handed ISU its first loss in the month of October since 2016. Tylan Wallace, Braydon Johnson and Chuba Hubbard all made the Cyclones pay in the first half, helping the Cowboys jump out to a 21-10 lead.

ISU crawled back into contention on Assalley field goals and Hall touchdown runs to knot the game at 27-all, but the Cyclones watched the result slip through their fingers. Purdy, who attempted 62 passes, threw three interceptions — including one for a touchdown — in the final seven minutes to haul the October winning streak at 10 games.

No. 9 Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 41

The Sooners wasted no time showcasing their offensive firepower, jumping out to a multi-score lead in the first 5 minutes, 32 seconds of the night game in Norman. Oklahoma, behind Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts, went up three touchdowns twice — including once in the third quarter — and appeared like it would hand ISU its largest loss in almost three years.

Purdy, however, engineered a rhythmic scoring output in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 unanswered points, the last of which came with 24 seconds remaining. Matt Campbell elected to go for two and the win, but Purdy’s pass to Pettway was batted down to preserve the win for Oklahoma, who would go on to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff.

Iowa State 23, No. 22 Texas 21

A 20-7 lead for the Cyclones, which included a 75-yard deep ball touchdown from Purdy to Deshaunte Jones, became a 21-20 deficit to the Longhorns. It looked like an outcome that ISU had experienced several times earlier this season. Special teams, however, saved the day.

Steve Wirtel drew an offsides on a long field goal attempt for Brayden Narveson, giving the Cyclones a chance to move closer. Assalley booted a 36-yard field goal as time expired, giving Campbell his first win against Texas and bowl eligibility for the third-straight year.

Iowa State 41, Kansas 31

The Cyclones, on paper, looked certain to overwhelm the Jayhawks for the ninth time this decade and walk away with another win. Kansas had other ideas, and took a lead into the fourth quarter in an attempt to win in Ames for the first time since 2008.

After a sleepy first half, the action ramped up late in the third and into the fourth as Kansas and ISU traded touchdowns. The Cyclones regained the lead in the late stages of the final period and extended their lead to 10 after stopping the Jayhawks on fourth down. Purdy powered the effort, and was responsible for five touchdowns in the win.

Kansas State 27, Iowa State 17

The Wildcats returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and clamped down on all facets of ISU’s action, particularly at the line of scrimmage, most of the night. Kansas State rushed for 231 yards and scored the final 13 points of the night.

Purdy was uncomfortable most of the night, going 15 of 30 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown in the loss, but the Cyclones found a couple future stars in the process. Will McDonald had two sacks and Sean Shaw caught his fifth touchdown pass of the year.