While the talk of the town right now may revolve around events on the hardwood, the futures for two Van Meter athletic stars will reside on the baseball diamond.

Made official last week, the Bulldog pair of Anthony Potthoff and Brett Berg took the next steps in their athletic careers by signing to play baseball for DMACC next spring. Both announcements come after phenomenal junior seasons that helped the Van Meter baseball team lay atop the Class 2A field as champions. Both totaled well over 40 RBI with 48 hits for Potthoff and a whopping 60 hits for Berg, who ranked fourth across all Class 2A hitters.

Both Berg and Potthoff have excelled in multiple sports for many years, earning varsity spots at least two years straight in baseball, basketball and football.

“These are two guys who could play collegiately in three different sports, you just don’t see that very often,” said Van Meter baseball coach Eben Baumhover. “On the baseball diamond, they are phenomenal both on and off the field. They are truly great athletes who put the work in and improve their craft each and every day.”

As for Potthoff himself, he helped lead three sports teams to back-to-back state tournament appearances and yet when all was said and done, it was America’s pastime he chose to pursue in college.

“I’ve just been playing baseball all my life and it’s the sport I’ve enjoyed the most,” began Potthoff. “I love the other sports I play but baseball is the one I can see playing at the highest level.”

Potthoff’s numbers on the baseball diamond have been nothing short of impressive, yielding at least a 2:1 walk to strikeout ratio with no less than eight total strikeouts in any one season. The strength has surely been there as well, striking 11 doubles in his junior season alone. Now, he gets to team up with a longtime friend and teammate Brett Berg, something that while not planned, is pretty sweet in the mind of Potthoff.

“We never decided to go somewhere just to play with each other, we’ve always wanted the best for each other both academically and athletically,” started Potthoff. “It’s awesome to be playing together in college. We’ve been playing baseball together since we were seven years old. It’s another big journey and I couldn’t ask to be with anyone else.”

One thing Potthoff further went on to talk about regarding why he chose DMACC was the option to play multiple positions. Potthoff will pursue the shortstop, third base and pitching positions once he arrives on the DMACC campus. As for his high school career, Potthoff will enter his farewell season with a career batting average of .338 with 71 RBI.

On the other side of things, Brett Berg will also be joining the mix and DMACC will be getting an amazing batter. Last year alone, Berg ranked fourth in Class 2A in hits (60) and second in RBI (53). He was the most prolific Class 2A hitter at the state tournament, leading the entire field in hits and RBI. Berg’s 19 doubles last season ranked second in Class 2A behind only Jake Hilmer of North Linn. Now, following his senior baseball campaign, Berg will take to a DMACC team fresh off of their eighth conference title since 2007. Just like with Potthoff, there were many suitors asking for the services of Brett Berg but in the end, also like Potthoff, it was the coaches and atmosphere of DMACC that won the day.

“The coaches really did it for me,” began Berg. “They are great coaches and very relatable to high school athletes. They want the best out of you as a person, not just an athlete.”

Both Potthoff and Berg expressed some thoughts of advancing on to a potential D1 school following their time at DMACC but their biggest focus lies on their time with the Bears. Berg also expressed his thoughts on teaming up with Potthoff come the start of his collegiate baseball career.

“It’s really exciting because each of us teamed up at the USSSA level when we were really young,” said Berg. “While we didn’t plan to do this together, it’s really exciting to be able to go on this journey together.”

The senior pair have one more season of high school ball left to play before they hit the collegiate scene. Both Berg and Potthoff will be helping Van Meter baseball pursue their first-ever back-to-back state tournament titles in 2020.