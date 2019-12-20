Mediapolis High School boys basketball coach Greg Worrall drew up the perfect play.

The Bulldogs executed it to perfection.

Except the final shot just missed going in the basket as Notre Dame escaped with a 43-41 victory over the Bulldogs in an SEI Superconference crossover game Thursday night at Father Minett Gymnasium.

After watching New London win on a buzzer-beater at the same end of the court on Tuesday, it was nearly deja-vu for the Nikes.

Only this time, the potential game-winning and game-tying shots each fell short.

"We're just not playing a complete game right now. We gave them way too many chances. We're missing free throws when we need free throws to close a game out. You just can't do that and expect to win games. We got away with one right there," Notre Dame coach Dan Kies said.

"I just told my team, 'That's about as good as they can execute what we drew up.' That's the sign of them staying engaged and them doing what we're asking," Worrall said. "That's super, super intelligence by them for them to be able to comprehend what we draw up and then to go out and execute. It wasn't just one play. It was two, three, four, five. It was different things that happened. For us to even have a chance there at the end, down eight with two minutes to go. We had to climb, scrap, claw to give us an opportunity and that's all we can ask."

Notre Dame (5-1) held a 39-31 lead with four minutes, 16 seconds left. But three straight turnovers and three missed free throws down the stretch allowed Mediapolis (3-4) a chance to sneak out with a win.

"Possess the ball. They came in so we played a little motion. We were looking to just attack inside and play aggressively and score in the paint. We're not trying to hold the ball by any means," Kies said. "Our guys just didn't handle the ball pressure very well and then when we got fouled, they didn't finish at the line. We're going to have to really figure out a way to start performing at the free-throw line when it counts. That's a huge thing right now."

The Bulldogs closed the gap on a layin by Drew Schroeder, a 3-pointer from the right wing by Regan Thornburg and a trey by Wyatt Wilkerson from the left win. That pulled Mediapolis within 40-39 with 41 seconds left.

Axel Tjaden, who led the Nikes with 16 points, made a pair of free throws and Schroeder countered with two free throws of his own to make it a 42-41 game with 13.3 seconds left.

But the Nikes missed two of three free throws, giving the Bulldogs one last gasp with 3.1 seconds left and down, 43-41.

Worrall drew up the "Homer Drew play," which lifted Valparaiso to a stunning upset of Mississippi in the 1988 NCAA Tournament.

Thornburg, Mediapolis' quarterback in football, threw a perfect three-quarters of the court pass to Timmerman, a wide receiver for the Bulldogs' football team. Timmerman whirled and fired a 3-pointer which was off target. Wilkerson crashing the boards from the left side, grabbed the ball and launched a shot that fell off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

"I told (Thornburg) it's just like football. He's the quarterback, so just treat it like football and we'll take care of the rest," Timmerman said. "At first I didn't know about this. But I went up and caught it. I was looking for my teammate in the corner, but he was covered up. I kind of just threw it up. I thought it was over right there. Then I saw my teammate grab the ball and I was like, 'Oh, maybe we have a shot.' Then I saw it roll off and I was kind of disappointed. We've got a lot of those plays where they just draw them up and they all work out. That's kind of nice."

"We want that a little more in the center. It's the Homer Drew play, the Valpo play. We have another one, too. We've run that play twice in my career. The last time we ran it it was against Lone Tree when I had (Jesse) Ertz and the boys. We ran it and we had the layup and we missed the layup, too, there. I'm happy with the execution," Worrall said. "It was a good, hard-fought game. We've had two of them against them the last two years."

MEDIAPOLIS (41)

Owen Timmerman 1-6 0-0 3, Drew Schroeder 4-13 2-4 10, Josh Darbyshire 3-9 0-0 7, Dawson Wirt 0-8 0-0 0, Regan Thornburg 3-4 2-3 10, Andrew Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Wyatt Wilkerson 3-7 0-0 8, Ryan Ensminger 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 15-55 4-7 41.

NOTRE DAME (43)

Mitchell Brent 4-8 3-6 11, Matt Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Sam Brueck 3-8 0-0 7, Nick Skerik 0-8 0-0 0, Axel Tjaden 5-9 6-9 16, Josh Smith 2-7 1-3 5, Anthony Hoffman 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 16-48 10-18 43.

Score by quarters

Mediapolis;9;6;0016;10;—;41

Notre Dame;5;14;12;12;—;43

Fouls: Mediapolis 14, Notre Dame 8. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Mediapolis 7-36 (Thornburg 2-3, Wilkerson 2-4, Darbyshire 1-3, Ensminger 1-4, Timmerman 1-5, Schroeder 0-7, Wirt 0-7), Notre Dame 1-11 (Brueck 1-3, Johnson 0-3, Skerik 0-5).

Records: Mediapolis 3-4, Notre Dame 5-1.