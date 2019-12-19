KNOXVILLE - The Nevada wrestling team came away with three individual champions at the Panther Invitational Saturday.

Drew Robinson, Holden Fry and Camdan Vincent came in first at 106, 195 and 285 pounds respectively for the Cubs. Nevada ended up fifth out of seven teams with 105.5 points.

Robinson, Fry and Vincent all went 3-0 on the day.

Robinson pinned Notre Dame’s Elijah Vance in five minutes, four seconds, Southeast Polk JV’s Altez Durr in 40 seconds and Moravia’s Dalton Ervin in just 38 seconds. Fry stuck Knoxville’s Trenton Kingery in 1:12 and Logan Clark in 1:50 and he pulled off a 17-2 technical fall over Centerville’s Ryan Currington.

Vincent pinned Fairfield’s Aidan Pohren in 3:39, pulled of a 19-13 decision over Southeast Polk’ JV’s Jack Wilty and scored a fall over Centerville’s Cruise Flanders in 1:54.

Nate Anderson took second at 220, but lost both of his matches to Southeast Polk’ JV’s Dalton Ross. Dominick Garcia (113) and Sam Steele (138) each came in fourth with a 1-3 record.

Garcia’s victory came against Southeast Polk JV’s Jesse Bain by fall in 32 seconds during the fourth round. Steele defeated Knoxville’s T.J. DeJong by a 9-4 decision in the third round.

Theo Skelton took fifth at 152 with a 2-2 record. Skelton pinned Notre Dame’s Bryce Sankus in 45 seconds during the consolation second round and he won the fifth-place match over Moravia’s Ethan Martin by fall in 1:27.

Louis Lopez took sixth at 26 with a 1-3 record. Lopez picked up his win in the consolation first round with an 11-2 major decision over Moravia’s Keeton Ellison.

Centerville won the team championship with 161.5 points. Knoxville was second with 152.5 and Southeast Polk JV third with 146.5.

Final team scores: 1. Centerville 161.5 points, 2. Knoxville 152.5, 3. Southeast Polk JV 146.5, 4. Notre Dame Catholic 109, 5. Nevada 105.5, 6. Fairfield 82, 7. Moravia 64.

Individual results - Nevada

106 pounds - 1. Drew Robinson, 3-0. 113 - 4. Dominick Garcia, 1-3. 126 - 6. Louis Lopez, 1-3. 138 - 4. Sam Steele, 1-3. 152 - 5. Theo Skelton, 2-2. 195 - 1. Holden Fry, 3-0. 220 - 2. Nate Anderson, 0-2. 285 - 1. Camdan Vincent, 3-0.

CARLISLE - Nevada defeated Prairie City-Monroe for its first victory of the season in a quadrangular dual meet Dec. 12.

The Cubs defeated the Mustangs by a 36-30 score. They suffered a 69-15 loss to North Polk and 66-18 setback against Carlisle in their other two duals to put their season record at 1-4.

In the win over PCM the Cubs received three victories by fall and three forfeits.

Drew Robinson pinned PCM’s Alex Courtney in just 16 seconds at 106 pounds. Edgar Gabrera stuck the Mustangs’ Kaleb Ives in 2:45 at 138 and Cael Franzen downed William Vanderpool in 1:40 at 160.

Holden Fry (195), Dominick Garcia (113) and Louis Lopez (126) received the forfeits for Nevada.

Nevada picked up one win by decision and two forfeits against North Polk.

Fry edged North Polk’s Macen Ostrander in an 8-7 battle for the Cubs’ lone win on the mat against the Comets. Robinson and Garcia received the forfeits.

The Cubs produced two pins and one forfeit against Carlisle.

Camdan Vincent stuck Nathan McCormick in 2:13 at 285 and Robinson pinned Pierce Findlay in 25 seconds. Garcia picked up the forfeit against the Wildcats.

Nevada 36, PCM 30

170 - Zeb Padget (PCM) won by forfeit. 182 - Double Forfeit. 195 - Holden Fry (N) won by forfeit. 220 - Cooper Sloan (PCM) won by fall over Nate Anderson (N), 1:27. 285 - Seth Greiner (PCM) won by fall over Camdan Vincent (N), 3:08. 106 - Drew Robinson (N) won by fall over Alex Courtney (PCM), 0:16. 113 - Dominick Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Double Forfeit. 126 - Luis Lopez (N) won by forfeit. 138 - Edgar Cabrera (N) won by fall over Kaleb Ives (PCM), 2:45. 145 - Landon Fenton (PCM) won by fall over Sam Steele (N), 0:40. 152 - Payton Drake (PCM) won by fall over Theo Skelton (N), 1:11. 160 - Cael Franzen (N) won by fall over William Vanderpool (PCM), 1:40.

North Polk 69, Nevada 15

182 - Dylan Meiners (NP) won by forfeit. 195 - Fry (N) won by decision over Macen Ostrander (NP), 8-7. 220 - Benjamin Ewing (NP) won by fall over Anderson (N), 3:04. 285 - Cole Sanger (NP) won by fall over Vincent (N), 1:44. 106 - Robinson (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Isaac Larson (NP) won by forfeit. 126 - Ryan Davidson (NP) won by fall over Luis Lopez (N), 1:19. 132 - Brady Miller (NP) won by forfeit. 138 - Easton White (NP) won by decision over Cabrera (N), 7-0. 145 - Nicholas Bockenstedt (NP) won by fall over Skelton (N), 2:00. 152 - Logan Engebretson (NP) won by fall over Franzen (N), 1:24.160 - Parker Frey (NP) won by forfeit. 170 - William Krehbiel (NP) won by forfeit.

Carlisle 66, Nevada 18

195 - Gabe Hemsted (C) won by fall over Fry (N), 0:22. 220 - Tanner Murray (C) won by fall over Anderson (N), 4:37. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Nathan McCormick (C), 2:13. 106 - Robinson (N) won by fall over Pierce Findlay (C), 0:25. 113 - Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Jes Krcil (C) won by forfeit. 126 - Will Emmons (C) won by fall over Lopez (N), 5:22. 132 - Jack Brewer (C) won by forfeit. 138 - Peter Comer (C) won by fall over Cabrera (N), 0:27. 145 - Tyler Brown (C) won by fall over Skelton (N), 1:52. 152 - Archer Ogbourne (C) won by fall over Franzen (N), 1:45. 160 - Bryce Murray (C) won by forfeit. 170 - Blake Deal (C) won by forfeit. 182 - Nolan Pagel (C) won by forfeit.