JEWELL - Nevada almost pulled it off.

The Cub boys’ basketball team had given three-time defending Heart of Iowa Conference champion South Hamilton all it could handle on Friday at Jewell. After Henry Nelson converted a traditional three-point play with 40 seconds remaining the Cubs and Hawks were tied at 59-59.

Nevada had a chance to go in front after South Hamilton’s Cade Balvanz missed a free throw in the final seconds, but the ball went out of bounds off a Cub player to give the Hawks the ball with 12.7 seconds left. Balvanz had scored 19 points up to that point, so Nevada made sure he didn’t get a touch when play resumed.

“Balvanz was not going to score from a foot away to beat us,” Nevada head coach Tyler Struck said. “I knew he’d make that one.”

But South Hamilton managed to move the ball around effectively to get an open look. Aaron Hegland got the ball on the win and drained a shot from behind the arc with three seconds left.

Nevada got the ball to midcourt and called a timeout. But the Cubs couldn’t convert, suffering a heartbreaking 62-59 loss.

“We made a lot of big plays to hang around,” Struck said. “This is a team (South Hamilton) that’s gonna win a ton of games, but I felt like for the first time, maybe since I’ve been here, we had a fighting chance with some talent and were able to do things and hang in a game like this at the hardest place I’ve played at since I’ve come back to Iowa.”

Nevada took it to South Hamilton from the start. The Cubs led 27-23 at the half and still maintained a 40-39 lead through three quarters.

Balvanz got hot in the fourth quarter to help South Hamilton move in front 49-45 midway through the quarter. But a technical foul on Hawk head coach Matt Juber gave the Cubs an opening.

Tyler Sangaard hit both free throws after the technical and then Cooper Bovee drained a clutch 3-pointer with 3:32 left to tie the score at 50-50. The game continued to go back and forth in the final minutes.

A three-point play by Sansgaard got Nevada within 57-56 with 1:24 left. Balvanz answered with a basket, then Nelson came up with his tying three-point play to set up the dramatic finish.

“We did what we wanted to do,” Struck said. “To their credit they had guys step up and beat us.”

Nevada hung tough despite being outrebounded, 38-23. The Cubs hung tough by getting seven more trips to the line - making four more free throws - and holding slight advantages in field-goal accuracy (44 to 43 percent) and turnovers (the Cubs had seven, the Hawks 10).

“We didn’t stay in the game because Tyler made five from halfcourt,” Struck said. “We took the fight to them. Our young kids stepped up and made some big plays for us.”

Sansgaard finished with a game-high 20 points and he also handed out four assists. Nelson came up with 15 points, five rebounds and a block and Ty Dittmer was huge in the second half, tallying eight points and four assists for the game.

Bovee also scored eight points and he handed out two assists. Blake Bottorf had four points and a block, Spencer Grant three points and five rebounds and Chase Lycke three assists and two steals for the Cubs, who fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

South Hamilton improved to 3-1 and 2-0 respectively. Doran Lutjen got the assists on Hegland’s winning basket and he also tallied 18 points as the second-leading Hawk scorer behind Balvanz.

Helgand finished with six points and three assists. Quinton Grove scored seven points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Hawks.

South Hamilton 62, Nevada 59

N 11 16 13 19 - 59

SH 10 13 16 23 - 62

Nevada (59) - Colin Memmer 0-3 0-1 0, Chase Lycke 0-2 1-2 1, Ty Dittmer 3-7 1-2 8, Tyler Sansgaard 6-15 7-9 20, Spencer Grant 1-2 1-4 3, Henry Nelson 7-9 1-4 15, Cooper Bovee 3-7 0-0 8, Blake Bottorf 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 22-50 11-20 59. 3-point field goals (4): Bovee 2, Dittmer, Sansgaard. Rebounds (23): Grant 5, Nelson 5. Assists (17): Dittmer 4, Sansgaard 4. Steals (4): Lycke 2. Blocks (3): Lycke, Nelson, Bottorf. Fouls: 14.

South Hamilton (62) - Brock Galetich 0-0 1-2 1, Aaron Hegland 2-5 0-0 6, Carter Hewitt 1-3 0-0 2, Tycin Barkema 0-0 0-0 0, Doran Lutjen 6-12 5-7 18, Quinton Grove 3-10 0-1 7, Freddie Lewis 2-6 0-0 5, Kyler Hodnefield 1-4 1-2 4, Cade Balvanz 9-16 1-1 19. Totals: 24-56 8-13 62. 3-point field goals (6): Hegland 2, Lutjen, Grove, Lewis, Hodnefield. Rebounds (38): Grove 14. Assists (9): Hegland 3. Steals (11): Lutjen 4. Blocks (4): Hewitt, Lutjen, Hodnefield, Balvanz. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hodnefield.

NEVADA - Nevada made up for poor shooting with good defense in a 51-39 victory over Saydel Dec. 10.

The Cubs only shot 32 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range. But they held Saydel to 31-percent shooting, forced 17 turnovers and held a 38-24 rebounding advantage in improving to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada took control of the game in the third quarter. The Cubs outscored the Eagles by 12 points in the period to take a 17-point lead.

Colin Memmer led a balanced Nevada attack with 12 points and four assists. Ty Dittmer had 10 points and three assists, Chase Lycke eight points, Tyler Sansgaard seven points and a block and Henry Nelson six points, five rebounds, three assists and a block.

Cooper Bovee chipped in three points and four assists, Spencer Grant two points and six rebounds and Blake Bottorf and James Edwards two points apiece.

Saydel fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Nick Garrison posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Camden Lo had five points, five assists and five steals for the Eagles.

Nevada 51, Saydel 39

S 7 8 11 13 - 39

N 13 7 23 8 - 51

Saydel (39) - Kobe Moriarty 1-3 1-2 3, Luke Vitiritto 1-4 0-0 3, Camden Lo 2-7 0-1 5, Garrett Shinn 3-4 0-0 6, Chris Malone 0-4 2-2 2, Dakota Ellsworth 4-13 0-0 9, Nick Garrison 4-7 2-2 10, Mason Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Chaise Martin 0-7 1-2 1. Totals: 15-49 6-10 39. 3-point field goals (3): Vitiritto, Lo, Ellsworth. Rebounds (24): Garrison 11. Assists (14): Lo 5. Steals (10): Lo 5. Blocks (4): Moriarty, Lo, Malone, Garrison. Fouls: 11.

Nevada (51) - Colin Memmer 4-11 1-2 12, Chase Lycke 3-6 0-0 8, James Edwards 0-1 1-2 1, Ben Rima 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 3-4 2-2 10, Tyler Sansgaard 2-11 2-2 7, Caden Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 1-4 0-0 2, Henry Nelson 3-6 0-0 6, Myleek Wilkerson 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Bovee 1-6 0-0 3, Blake Bottorf 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 18-56 6-8 51. 3-point field goals (9): Memmer 3, Lycke 2, Dittmer 2, Sansgaard, Bovee. Rebounds (38): Grant 6. Assists (15): Memmer 4, Bovee 4. Steals (12): Memmer 2, Grant 2, Nelson 2. Blocks (2): Sansgaard, Nelson. Fouls: 11.