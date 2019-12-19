BOONE - The Ballard boys’ basketball team started each half strong in posting a decisive 59-38 victory over Boone Friday.

The Bombers jumped out to a nine-point lead after one quarter and maintained that edge going into the locker room at halftime. They outscored the Toreadors 20-7 in the third quarter to build a 45-23 lead, enabling them to coast home and improve to 2-2 on the season and remain perfect in the Iowa Star Conference at 2-0.

Ballard shot at impressive 55-percent clip from the field in the win. The Bombers held Boone to 32-percent shooting and posted a slim 27-25 rebounding advantage.

Kale Krogh turned in his best effort of the season in the low post to lead Ballard to the victory. Krogh went for 18 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field and he also pulled down eight rebounds and blocked six shots.

Connor Drew tacked on 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Mason Murphy six points and four assists and Jacob Ihle six points and three assists. Nic Edwards had four points and six rebounds, Ashton Hermann four points and three rebounds and Kade Reinertson four points and three assists.

Evan Behn put up 12 points and Quali Sporaa 11 for Boone. The Toreadors fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Ballard 59, Boone 38

Ballard 17 8 20 14 - 59

Boone 8 8 7 15 - 38

Ballard (59) - Mason Murphy 3-5 0-0 6, Nic Edward 1-5 1-2 4, Sam Petersen 0-0 1-4 1, Kade Reinertson 2-7 0-0 4, Drake Wunder 1-1 0-0 3, Ashton Hermann 2-5 0-2 4, Colby Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Kade Miller 1-1 1-2 3, Connor Drew 5-9 0-0 10, Kyler Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 2-2 0-0 6, Bryce Haessig 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Upah 0-0 0-0 0, Kale Krogh 9-11 0-1 18. Totals: 26-47 3-11 59. 3-point field goals (4): Ihle 2, Edwards, Wunder. Rebounds (27): Krogh 8. Assists (16): Murphy 4. Steals (6): Murphy, Edwards, Petersen, Reinertson, Hermann, Krogh. Blocks (8): Krogh 6. Fouls: 14.

Boone (38) - Majak Majak 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Craven 2-4 0-0 4, Gavin Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Quali Sporaa 4-15 0-0 11, Evan Behn 4-7 2-3 12, Nathaniel Winter 1-6 0-0 2, Marcus McPartland 3-8 0-0 7, Will Judge 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Sandvig 1-2 0-0 2, Ryan Hulse 0-5 0-0 0, Garrison Frese 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-47 2-3 38. 3-point field goals (6): Sporaa 3, Behn 2, McPartland. Rebounds (25): McPartland 5. Assists (7): Winter 4. Steals (4): Hulse 3. Blocks (1): Sandvig. Fouls: 10.

PELLA - Ballard couldn’t overcome a huge discrepancy at the foul line in a 91-75 loss to Pella Dec. 10.

Pella got to the line a whopping 38 times, making 30. Ballard got fewer than half as many free throws, converting on 12 of 17 attempts.

Both teams made 27 field goals, with Pella shooting 46 percent and Ballard 45 percent. Ballard had nine 3-pointers to Pella’s seven, Pella had a 15-11 edge in steals and slight 31-29 rebounding advantage.

Pella took control of the game in the second half. Ballard led 46-44 at the break, but Pella went up 68-62 after three quarters then outscored the Bombers by 10 points over the final eight minutes.

Connor Drew and Kade Reinertson both had big games for Ballard in defeat.

Drew exploded for 31 points and added 12 rebounds to record a double-double. Reinertson scored 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the field and he also pulled down four rebounds.

Ashton Hermann also played well, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Mason Murphy chipped in four points and six assists and Nic Edwards and Sam Petersen each netted three points.

The loss put Ballard at 1-2. Pella improved to 1-2.

Logan Shetterly made all 17 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 29 points and seven assists to lead Pella. Treyton Sturgeon added 20 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks and John Oltman drained five 3-pointers and tallied 18 points for the Little Dutch.

Pella 91, Ballard 75

B 23 23 16 13 - 75

P 24 20 24 23 - 91

Ballard (75) - Mason Murphy 2-5 0-0 4, Nic Edwards 1-6 0-0 3, Sam Petersen 1-5 0-0 3, Kade Reinertson 8-10 0-0 18, Drake Wunder 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Hermann 6-17 1-2 16, Connor Drew 9-17 11-15 31, Jacob Ihle 0-0 0-0 0, Kale Krogh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-60 12-17 75. 3-point field goals (9): Hermann 3, Reinertson 2, Drew 2, Edwards, Petersen. Rebounds (31): Drew 12. Assists (10): Murphy 6. Steals (11): Hermann 5. Blocks (1): Edwards. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Edwards, Petersen.

Pella (91) - Ryan Mace 0-3 0-0 0, Xavion Huizinga 0-0 0-0 0, Treyton Sturgeon 6-12 8-12 20, Nick Grandia 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Shetterly 5-13 17-17 29, Shaun Hemming 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Warner 3-3 1-2 7, John Oltman 6-12 1-2 18, Parker Elder 3-6 1-3 7, Jared Bruxvoort 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Nelson 4-10 2-2 10, Warren Page 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-59 30-38 91. 3-point field goals (7): Oltman 5, Shetterly 2. Rebounds (29): Sturgeon 14. Assists (13): Shetterly 7. Steals (15): Sturgeon 5. Blocks (6): Sturgeon 2. Fouls: 15.